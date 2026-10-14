https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-hopes-western-balkan-nations-understand-consequences-of-eu-integration---mfa-spox-1124878373.html

Russia Hopes Western Balkan Nations Understand Consequences of EU Integration - MFA Spox

Russia Hopes Western Balkan Nations Understand Consequences of EU Integration - MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Russia hopes that Western Balkan countries understand the consequences of European integration and see the negative changes in the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-10-14T07:42+0000

2026-10-14T07:42+0000

2026-10-14T07:42+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

eu integration

integration

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121750077_0:0:3218:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_b382a22709c30e274cd97336de55910c.jpg

Europe's rampant militarization, failed migration policy and its refusal to trade with and buy energy from Russia have a negative effect on the socio-economic situation in Europe, Zakharova told Russian media. Even the prospect of joining the EU means aligning their foreign policy with that of the EU, including with sanctions against Russia and comprehensive support for Ukraine, which may not serve their national interests and strip them of their neutral status, the spokeswoman said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/moscow-warns-ukraines-economic-integration-into-pan-european-market-will-backfire-on-eu-1121878237.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), eu integration, integration