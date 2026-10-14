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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-hopes-western-balkan-nations-understand-consequences-of-eu-integration---mfa-spox-1124878373.html
Russia Hopes Western Balkan Nations Understand Consequences of EU Integration - MFA Spox
Russia Hopes Western Balkan Nations Understand Consequences of EU Integration - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Russia hopes that Western Balkan countries understand the consequences of European integration and see the negative changes in the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-10-14T07:42+0000
2026-10-14T07:42+0000
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Europe's rampant militarization, failed migration policy and its refusal to trade with and buy energy from Russia have a negative effect on the socio-economic situation in Europe, Zakharova told Russian media. Even the prospect of joining the EU means aligning their foreign policy with that of the EU, including with sanctions against Russia and comprehensive support for Ukraine, which may not serve their national interests and strip them of their neutral status, the spokeswoman said.
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Russia Hopes Western Balkan Nations Understand Consequences of EU Integration - MFA Spox

07:42 GMT 14.10.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoWorkers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019.
Workers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes that Western Balkan countries understand the consequences of European integration and see the negative changes in the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Europe's rampant militarization, failed migration policy and its refusal to trade with and buy energy from Russia have a negative effect on the socio-economic situation in Europe, Zakharova told Russian media.
"We hope that Western Balkan countries see, analyze these changes in the EU, that they clearly understand the consequences of EU integration for their national interests and the well-being of their citizens," she said.
Even the prospect of joining the EU means aligning their foreign policy with that of the EU, including with sanctions against Russia and comprehensive support for Ukraine, which may not serve their national interests and strip them of their neutral status, the spokeswoman said.
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