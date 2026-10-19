https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/biden--europe-guilty-for-energy-market-turmoil-russia-seeks-price-stability--lavrov-1124902943.html

Biden & Europe Guilty for Energy Market Turmoil, Russia Seeks Price Stability — Lavrov

Biden & Europe Guilty for Energy Market Turmoil, Russia Seeks Price Stability — Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia is interested in stable global energy prices and not in volatility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-10-19T14:00+0000

2026-10-19T14:00+0000

2026-10-19T14:00+0000

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"There are such statements that, well, the Russians benefit from the fact that such a crisis has developed in the energy markets... prices are rising, they are replenishing their coffers in order to continue financing aggression, as it is called in the West, against Ukraine. [Russia] President Putin has repeatedly stressed — we are not interested in price volatility," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Russia, as a serious state, wants stability, including stable prices, the minister added. Europeans and former US President Joe Biden started to undermine energy markets, not Russia, Lavrov concluded.Russia Never Attacked Civilian Targets in UkraineRussia has never attacked civilian targets in Ukraine, except for those used to facilitate terrorist attacks, Lavrov said."We have never attacked the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, except when it came to facilities that directly supply relevant products to the armed forces of Ukraine, which then carry out terrorist attacks against Russian citizens," Lavrov told reporters.Russia praises Iran's stance on the Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov added.Russia Welcomes Iran's Commitment to Diplomatic Settlement MeasuresRussia welcomes Iran's commitment to diplomatic measures to resolve the situation in the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia is ready to assist in finding a solution to the Iran-US conflict, the Russian foreign minister said.Russia provides humanitarian aid and food to Iran timely, Lavrov added.Russia does not intend to abandon its economic and nuclear cooperation agreements with Iran, Sergey Lavrov said."Despite the difficult situation, as has been mentioned several times, Russia does not intend to abandon its economic and investment agreements with Iran. Our specialists are gradually returning to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant," Lavrov said.Russia and Iran have great prospects for cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons, Lavrov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-iran-expand-trade-as-north-south-transport-corridor-opens-new-eurasian-routes---pm-mishustin-1124902328.html

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sergey lavrov, vladimir putin, abbas araghchi, russia, ukraine, west, energy market, stability