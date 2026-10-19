https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/biden--europe-guilty-for-energy-market-turmoil-russia-seeks-price-stability--lavrov-1124902943.html
Biden & Europe Guilty for Energy Market Turmoil, Russia Seeks Price Stability — Lavrov
Biden & Europe Guilty for Energy Market Turmoil, Russia Seeks Price Stability — Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia is interested in stable global energy prices and not in volatility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-10-19T14:00+0000
2026-10-19T14:00+0000
2026-10-19T14:00+0000
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sergey lavrov
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"There are such statements that, well, the Russians benefit from the fact that such a crisis has developed in the energy markets... prices are rising, they are replenishing their coffers in order to continue financing aggression, as it is called in the West, against Ukraine. [Russia] President Putin has repeatedly stressed — we are not interested in price volatility," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Russia, as a serious state, wants stability, including stable prices, the minister added. Europeans and former US President Joe Biden started to undermine energy markets, not Russia, Lavrov concluded.Russia Never Attacked Civilian Targets in UkraineRussia has never attacked civilian targets in Ukraine, except for those used to facilitate terrorist attacks, Lavrov said."We have never attacked the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, except when it came to facilities that directly supply relevant products to the armed forces of Ukraine, which then carry out terrorist attacks against Russian citizens," Lavrov told reporters.Russia praises Iran's stance on the Ukrainian conflict, Lavrov added.Russia Welcomes Iran's Commitment to Diplomatic Settlement MeasuresRussia welcomes Iran's commitment to diplomatic measures to resolve the situation in the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia is ready to assist in finding a solution to the Iran-US conflict, the Russian foreign minister said.Russia provides humanitarian aid and food to Iran timely, Lavrov added.Russia does not intend to abandon its economic and nuclear cooperation agreements with Iran, Sergey Lavrov said."Despite the difficult situation, as has been mentioned several times, Russia does not intend to abandon its economic and investment agreements with Iran. Our specialists are gradually returning to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant," Lavrov said.Russia and Iran have great prospects for cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons, Lavrov added.
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sergey lavrov, vladimir putin, abbas araghchi, russia, ukraine, west, energy market, stability
sergey lavrov, vladimir putin, abbas araghchi, russia, ukraine, west, energy market, stability
Biden & Europe Guilty for Energy Market Turmoil, Russia Seeks Price Stability — Lavrov
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Russia is interested in stable global energy prices and not in volatility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"There are such statements that, well, the Russians benefit from the fact that such a crisis has developed in the energy markets... prices are rising, they are replenishing their coffers in order to continue financing aggression, as it is called in the West, against Ukraine. [Russia] President Putin has repeatedly stressed — we are not interested in price volatility," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Russia, as a serious state, wants stability, including stable prices, the minister added.
"This is necessary in order to plan our long-term development. The latest budget, which is currently being considered, proceeds precisely from this scenario," Lavrov said.
Europeans and former US President Joe Biden
started to undermine energy markets, not Russia, Lavrov concluded.
Russia Never Attacked Civilian Targets in Ukraine
Russia has never attacked civilian targets in Ukraine, except for those used to facilitate terrorist attacks, Lavrov said.
"We have never attacked the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, except when it came to facilities that directly supply relevant products to the armed forces of Ukraine, which then carry out terrorist attacks against Russian citizens," Lavrov told reporters.
Russia praises Iran's stance on the Ukrainian conflict
, Lavrov added.
Russia Welcomes Iran's Commitment to Diplomatic Settlement Measures
Russia welcomes Iran's commitment to diplomatic measures to resolve the situation in the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We welcomed Tehran's commitment to using diplomatic resources to establish long-term peace and stability in the region. We believe it is important to return to the pre-crisis situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, including restoring freedom of navigation and guarantees of non-recurrence of aggression," Lavrov said.
Russia is ready to assist in finding a solution to the Iran-US conflict, the Russian foreign minister said.
Russia provides humanitarian aid and food to Iran timely, Lavrov added.
Russia does not intend to abandon its economic and nuclear cooperation agreements with Iran, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Despite the difficult situation, as has been mentioned several times, Russia does not intend to abandon its economic and investment agreements with Iran. Our specialists are gradually returning to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant," Lavrov said.
Russia and Iran have great prospects for cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons, Lavrov added.