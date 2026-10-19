https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/chinese-foreign-ministry-has-no-details-about-summit-of-russia-china-us-leaders-1124900933.html

Chinese Foreign Ministry Has No Details About Summit of Russia, China, US Leaders

Chinese Foreign Ministry Has No Details About Summit of Russia, China, US Leaders

Sputnik International

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that she had no information to share about a possible summit of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the Ukrainian settlement.

2026-10-19T10:22+0000

2026-10-19T10:22+0000

2026-10-19T10:22+0000

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mao ning

dmitry peskov

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that over the weekend Russia, the United States and China acknowledged the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Monday that he did not know if anything had been finalized. The Chinese city of Shenzhen will host the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders' meeting from November 18-19. Presidents Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to attend.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/russia-welcomes-all-positive-agreements-between-china-us--putin-1124791029.html

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mao ning, dmitry peskov, china, russia, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), us