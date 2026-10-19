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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/chinese-foreign-ministry-has-no-details-about-summit-of-russia-china-us-leaders-1124900933.html
Chinese Foreign Ministry Has No Details About Summit of Russia, China, US Leaders
Chinese Foreign Ministry Has No Details About Summit of Russia, China, US Leaders
Sputnik International
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that she had no information to share about a possible summit of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the Ukrainian settlement.
2026-10-19T10:22+0000
2026-10-19T10:22+0000
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that over the weekend Russia, the United States and China acknowledged the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Monday that he did not know if anything had been finalized. The Chinese city of Shenzhen will host the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders' meeting from November 18-19. Presidents Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to attend.
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Chinese Foreign Ministry Has No Details About Summit of Russia, China, US Leaders

10:22 GMT 19.10.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign MinistryChinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign Ministry
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that she had no information to share about a possible summit of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the Ukrainian settlement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that over the weekend Russia, the United States and China acknowledged the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Monday that he did not know if anything had been finalized.
"I cannot give you any information on this matter at the moment," the spokeswoman said at a news briefing when asked to comment on the reports.
The Chinese city of Shenzhen will host the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders' meeting from November 18-19. Presidents Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to attend.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking to the press at the 12th International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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Russia Welcomes All Positive Agreements Between China, US – Putin
25 September, 17:44 GMT
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