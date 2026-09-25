Russia Welcomes All Positive Agreements Between China, US – Putin
17:44 GMT 25.09.2026 (Updated: 18:00 GMT 25.09.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaking to the press at the 12th International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg.
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ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes US-China talks and all positive agreements reached between Beijing and Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Any positive agreement between China and the United States is welcome," Putin told reporters.
The United States and China are the largest economies, and any agreements reached between them will impact the entire global economy, including Russia's, Putin said.
On Ukraine
During the recent elections in Russia, the Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack the residential buildings of election commission employees, which in some cases led to tragedies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"On the night from 19th to 20th [of September], that is, on the main day of voting... strikes were carried out against polling stations... In one instance, the chair of a territorial commission, her husband, and her child were wounded, while in another case, unfortunately, it ended in tragedy. Are you aware of this? The chair of the territorial election commission was killed," Putin told reporters.
That night, there was an attempt to launch a massive strike on Moscow, with over 1,600 drones entering the airspace virtually over the Russian capital, the president added.
"It is well known that the Ukrainian side broke off the negotiations that were taking place in Istanbul, but now, about ten days or a couple of weeks before the elections, it has announced its readiness to resume these negotiations. And indeed, we stated that negotiations were unlikely to be possible before the State Duma elections, but that we would be ready to resume these contacts afterwards," Putin said.
Kiev is actively raising the issue of a ceasefire, including an energy ceasefire, and ending the blockade of the Black Sea coast, yet it continues its attacks, Putin said.
Putin recalled that Ukraine attempted to establish a naval blockade of the Black Sea coast and launched strikes against Russian civilian targets.
"After that, we began to respond at every point. And, apparently, the Russian armed forces' retaliatory actions were so sensitive and destructive for the enemy that they are now again actively raising the issue of a ceasefire on several fronts. They themselves said it was an energy ceasefire, meaning they are prepared to no longer target our oil refineries," Putin told reporters.
Proposals to resume negotiations are on the table, but after Kiev's actions, Russia will still think carefully about what to do, Putin added.
Kiev must understand that escalating tensions will lead to no good and will only worsen the situation for Ukraine, Putin noted.
"They must... understand that no provocative actions or escalation of tensions will lead to the result they desire; it only worsens the situation for them," Putin told reporters.
Russia has begun responding to every action taken by Ukraine, including the attempt to organize a naval blockade and strike warehouses and civilian infrastructure, the president added.
"And it looks like the retaliatory actions of the Russian armed forces proved so significant and devastating for the enemy that they are now once again actively raising the issue of a truce on several fronts," Putin said.
He added that Ukraine currently has no way of countering Russia's Geran drones, and the strikes are so devastating that Kiev is raising the issue of a mutual cessation of air strikes.
He added that Ukraine currently has no way of countering Russia's Geran drones, and the strikes are so devastating that Kiev is raising the issue of a mutual cessation of air strikes.
Ukraine has damaged more than 100 vessels in the Black Sea, both Russian and foreign-flagged, the Russian president said, adding that Russia has repaired all damage following maritime attacks.
"Threat" to Europe
"Everyone is saying, many in Europe are saying, that they expect an attack from the Russian Federation, and therefore they themselves must prepare for military action, for a war with Russia. I want to emphasize once again that we are not preparing for any military action with Europe. We have no such plans. And most importantly, there are no grounds for it," Putin told reporters.
Putin calls statements of the Estonian Defense Minister about possible conflict with Russia provocation, adding that any statements in the West about Russia's alleged desire to attack Europe are complete nonsense. Russia will continue to fight for the rights of its compatriots, including in the Baltic States, but on the international field.
Putin explained that European countries are escalating the situation by their desire to continue supporting Ukraine, Putin said.
21 September, 10:33 GMT
APEC Summit
Putin said that he intends to attend the APEC summit, but the final decision will depend on the situation in the country.
"A final decision still needs to be made, everything will depend on the situation in the country, in our country. Whenever I decide whether or not to participate in an international event, I base my decision on the situation unfolding within the Russian Federation... I am inclined to take part in this work," Putin told reporters.
The APEC summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.
9 September, 11:56 GMT