https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/russia-welcomes-all-positive-agreements-between-china-us--putin-1124791029.html

Russia Welcomes All Positive Agreements Between China, US – Putin

Russia Welcomes All Positive Agreements Between China, US – Putin

Sputnik International

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes US-China talks and all positive agreements reached between Beijing and Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin... 25.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-25T17:44+0000

2026-09-25T17:44+0000

2026-09-25T18:00+0000

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"Any positive agreement between China and the United States is welcome," Putin told reporters. The United States and China are the largest economies, and any agreements reached between them will impact the entire global economy, including Russia's, Putin said.On UkraineDuring the recent elections in Russia, the Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack the residential buildings of election commission employees, which in some cases led to tragedies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."On the night from 19th to 20th [of September], that is, on the main day of voting... strikes were carried out against polling stations... In one instance, the chair of a territorial commission, her husband, and her child were wounded, while in another case, unfortunately, it ended in tragedy. Are you aware of this? The chair of the territorial election commission was killed," Putin told reporters.That night, there was an attempt to launch a massive strike on Moscow, with over 1,600 drones entering the airspace virtually over the Russian capital, the president added.Kiev is actively raising the issue of a ceasefire, including an energy ceasefire, and ending the blockade of the Black Sea coast, yet it continues its attacks, Putin said.Putin recalled that Ukraine attempted to establish a naval blockade of the Black Sea coast and launched strikes against Russian civilian targets."After that, we began to respond at every point. And, apparently, the Russian armed forces' retaliatory actions were so sensitive and destructive for the enemy that they are now again actively raising the issue of a ceasefire on several fronts. They themselves said it was an energy ceasefire, meaning they are prepared to no longer target our oil refineries," Putin told reporters.Proposals to resume negotiations are on the table, but after Kiev's actions, Russia will still think carefully about what to do, Putin added.Kiev must understand that escalating tensions will lead to no good and will only worsen the situation for Ukraine, Putin noted.Russia has begun responding to every action taken by Ukraine, including the attempt to organize a naval blockade and strike warehouses and civilian infrastructure, the president added."And it looks like the retaliatory actions of the Russian armed forces proved so significant and devastating for the enemy that they are now once again actively raising the issue of a truce on several fronts," Putin said.He added that Ukraine currently has no way of countering Russia's Geran drones, and the strikes are so devastating that Kiev is raising the issue of a mutual cessation of air strikes.Ukraine has damaged more than 100 vessels in the Black Sea, both Russian and foreign-flagged, the Russian president said, adding that Russia has repaired all damage following maritime attacks."Threat" to EuropePutin calls statements of the Estonian Defense Minister about possible conflict with Russia provocation, adding that any statements in the West about Russia's alleged desire to attack Europe are complete nonsense. Russia will continue to fight for the rights of its compatriots, including in the Baltic States, but on the international field.Putin explained that European countries are escalating the situation by their desire to continue supporting Ukraine, Putin said.APEC SummitPutin said that he intends to attend the APEC summit, but the final decision will depend on the situation in the country.The APEC summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19.

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