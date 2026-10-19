https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/final-ukraine-deal-requires-kiev-emissary-willing-to-take-responsibility---kremlin-1124901276.html

Final Ukraine Deal Requires Kiev Official Willing to Take Responsibility - Kremlin

Final Ukraine Deal Requires Kiev Official Willing to Take Responsibility - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia highly values the United States’ mediation efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-10-19T10:30+0000

2026-10-19T10:30+0000

2026-10-19T11:02+0000

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"As for the settlement, you know that the American side continues its mediation and peacekeeping efforts. We highly value them," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation surrounding the settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. No Substantive Proposals or Agreements on Russia-US-China Talks at APECThere have been no substantive proposals or agreements on talks between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China at the APEC summit, or its agenda, Dmitry Peskov said."Considering that all three heads of state may potentially take part in the summit in China, then, indeed, the topic of such a hypothetical meeting was mentioned. There were no substantive proposals or agreements on the meeting itself, or on the possible agenda and content of this meeting, and no one expressed them," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, media reported, citing sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a summit with the participation of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.Unrest in Europe Borders on Chaos, Major Crisis Clearly EmergingUnrest in Europe borders on chaos and a major crisis is clearly emerging, Peskov said.The situation with the unrest in European countries is an internal matter for Europe, Peskov told reporters.

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