https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/final-ukraine-deal-requires-kiev-emissary-willing-to-take-responsibility---kremlin-1124901276.html
Final Ukraine Deal Requires Kiev Official Willing to Take Responsibility - Kremlin
Final Ukraine Deal Requires Kiev Official Willing to Take Responsibility - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia highly values the United States’ mediation efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-10-19T10:30+0000
2026-10-19T10:30+0000
2026-10-19T11:02+0000
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"As for the settlement, you know that the American side continues its mediation and peacekeeping efforts. We highly value them," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation surrounding the settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. No Substantive Proposals or Agreements on Russia-US-China Talks at APECThere have been no substantive proposals or agreements on talks between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China at the APEC summit, or its agenda, Dmitry Peskov said."Considering that all three heads of state may potentially take part in the summit in China, then, indeed, the topic of such a hypothetical meeting was mentioned. There were no substantive proposals or agreements on the meeting itself, or on the possible agenda and content of this meeting, and no one expressed them," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day, media reported, citing sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a summit with the participation of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.Unrest in Europe Borders on Chaos, Major Crisis Clearly EmergingUnrest in Europe borders on chaos and a major crisis is clearly emerging, Peskov said.The situation with the unrest in European countries is an internal matter for Europe, Peskov told reporters.
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Final Ukraine Deal Requires Kiev Official Willing to Take Responsibility - Kremlin
10:30 GMT 19.10.2026 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 19.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The final settlement on Ukraine is impossible without the participation of someone from Kiev who is ready to take responsibility, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"As for the settlement, you know that the American side continues its mediation and peacekeeping efforts. We highly value them," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation surrounding the settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
No Substantive Proposals or Agreements on Russia-US-China Talks at APEC
There have been no substantive proposals or agreements on talks between the leaders of Russia, the United States and China at the APEC summit
, or its agenda, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Considering that all three heads of state may potentially take part in the summit in China, then, indeed, the topic of such a hypothetical meeting was mentioned. There were no substantive proposals or agreements on the meeting itself, or on the possible agenda and content of this meeting, and no one expressed them," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing sources, that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a summit with the participation of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
Unrest in Europe Borders on Chaos, Major Crisis Clearly Emerging
Unrest in Europe borders on chaos and a major crisis is clearly emerging, Peskov said.
"It is hard to say whether the crisis is systemic or not, but it is obvious that this is a big crisis. These are riots that are actually already bordering on chaos. In the largest cities of France, all this has spread, as we can see, to Italy, and it is beginning to spread to other countries. There is, of course, a crisis clearly emerging," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin sees the riots spreading across Europe as signs of a systemic crisis in the European Union.
The situation with the unrest in European countries is an internal matter for Europe, Peskov told reporters.