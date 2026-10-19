https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-liberates-omelnik-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124900619.html

Russia Liberates Omelnik Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russia Liberates Omelnik Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Omelnik in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-10-19T09:17+0000

2026-10-19T09:17+0000

2026-10-19T09:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

russian defense ministry

russian armed forces

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183061_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6d444f4c1790f2c82d02a827027ebea.jpg

The capture of Omelnyk opens up opportunities for a flanking maneuver and the encirclement of a major Ukrainian Armed Forces fortified area in Orekhov, while also disrupting the logistics of Ukrainian troops in the Pology district of the Zaporozhye region.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russian forces over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-strikes-logistics-center-with-ukrainian-military-cargo-in-odessa-region-1124887829.html

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, zaporozhye, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces