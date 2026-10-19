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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-liberates-omelnik-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124900619.html
Russia Liberates Omelnik Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russia Liberates Omelnik Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Omelnik in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-10-19T09:17+0000
2026-10-19T09:17+0000
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The capture of Omelnyk opens up opportunities for a flanking maneuver and the encirclement of a major Ukrainian Armed Forces fortified area in Orekhov, while also disrupting the logistics of Ukrainian troops in the Pology district of the Zaporozhye region.Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russian forces over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.This is in addition to:
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Russia Liberates Omelnik Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

09:17 GMT 19.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Omelnik in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The capture of Omelnyk opens up opportunities for a flanking maneuver and the encirclement of a major Ukrainian Armed Forces fortified area in Orekhov, while also disrupting the logistics of Ukrainian troops in the Pology district of the Zaporozhye region.
Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russian forces over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
This is in addition to:
Over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 240 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 230 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"A total of 405 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Logistics Center with Ukrainian Military Cargo in Odessa Region
16 October, 07:59 GMT
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