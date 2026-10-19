https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/starlink-run-ukrainian-drones-behind-fatal-starobelsk-college-attack---russian-intel-boss-1124900110.html

Starlink-Run Ukrainian Drones Behind Fatal Starobelsk College Attack - Russian Intel Boss

Starlink-Run Ukrainian Drones Behind Fatal Starobelsk College Attack - Russian Intel Boss

Sputnik International

Two drones used in an attack on a college in Starobelsk operated via Starlink, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik.

2026-10-19T07:49+0000

2026-10-19T07:49+0000

2026-10-19T08:36+0000

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The Ukrainian military used at least seven drones — including Fire Point-1, Fire Point-2, Sichen, and RZ-100 models — two of them operated via Starlink, said Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia's Investigative Committee.The damage caused by the fatal Ukrainian assault on the college in Starobelsk has been estimated at 1.2 billion rubles, Bastrykin noted.According to the investigation, three Ukrainian officials had a hand in the attack: Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces; Oleh Ivashchenko, head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence; and Andriy Klymenko, commander of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade. All three have been charged in absentia and placed on an international wanted list, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.On May 22, Ukrainian forces unleashed a deadly attack on an academic building and a dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University, killing 21 people and injuring 44 others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/massive-overnight-strike-on-ukraine-was-retaliation-for-ukraines-terror-attack-in-starobelsk-1124239616.html

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ukraine, alexander bastrykin, russia, lugansk, russian investigative committee, starlink, terror attack, terrorist attack