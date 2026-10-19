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Tajikistan, US Discuss Regional Security, Stability in Central Asia - State Media
Tajikistan, US Discuss Regional Security, Stability in Central Asia - State Media
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Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed regional security and stability, Tajik state news agency Khovar reported on Monday.
2026-10-19T15:40+0000
2026-10-19T15:40+0000
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The sides also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in trade, economic, and investment sectors. Rubio arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sunday for meetings with the top Central Asian diplomats under the C5+1 format, which includes the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, to discuss regional issues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/uzbekistan-afghanistan-pakistan-railway-what-is-known-about-the-project-1124810304.html
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Tajikistan, US Discuss Regional Security, Stability in Central Asia - State Media

15:40 GMT 19.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoThis aeriel view taken through an airplane window shows Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Monday, April 5, 2010
This aeriel view taken through an airplane window shows Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Monday, April 5, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed regional security and stability, Tajik state news agency Khovar reported on Monday.
The sides also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in trade, economic, and investment sectors.
Rubio arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sunday for meetings with the top Central Asian diplomats under the C5+1 format, which includes the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, to discuss regional issues.
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Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway: What Is Known About the Project
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