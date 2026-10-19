https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/tajikistan-us-discuss-regional-security-stability-in-central-asia---state-media-1124903661.html

Tajikistan, US Discuss Regional Security, Stability in Central Asia - State Media

Tajikistan, US Discuss Regional Security, Stability in Central Asia - State Media

Sputnik International

Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed regional security and stability, Tajik state news agency Khovar reported on Monday.

2026-10-19T15:40+0000

2026-10-19T15:40+0000

2026-10-19T15:40+0000

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tajikistan

uzbekistan

kazakhstan

central asia

northeast asia

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The sides also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in trade, economic, and investment sectors. Rubio arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sunday for meetings with the top Central Asian diplomats under the C5+1 format, which includes the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, to discuss regional issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/uzbekistan-afghanistan-pakistan-railway-what-is-known-about-the-project-1124810304.html

tajikistan

uzbekistan

kazakhstan

central asia

northeast asia

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marco rubio, us, tajikistan, uzbekistan, kazakhstan, central asia, northeast asia