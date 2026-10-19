https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/tajikistan-us-discuss-regional-security-stability-in-central-asia---state-media-1124903661.html
Tajikistan, US Discuss Regional Security, Stability in Central Asia - State Media
Tajikistan, US Discuss Regional Security, Stability in Central Asia - State Media
Sputnik International
Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed regional security and stability, Tajik state news agency Khovar reported on Monday.
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The sides also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in trade, economic, and investment sectors. Rubio arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sunday for meetings with the top Central Asian diplomats under the C5+1 format, which includes the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, to discuss regional issues.
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Tajikistan, US Discuss Regional Security, Stability in Central Asia - State Media
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed regional security and stability, Tajik state news agency Khovar reported on Monday.
The sides also discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in trade, economic, and investment sectors.
Rubio
arrived in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sunday for meetings with the top Central Asian diplomats under the C5+1 format, which includes the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, to discuss regional issues.