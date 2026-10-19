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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/us-intends-to-improve-trans-caspian-trade-route-infrastructure--rubio-1124900811.html
US Intends to Improve Trans-Caspian Trade Route Infrastructure – Rubio
US Intends to Improve Trans-Caspian Trade Route Infrastructure – Rubio
Sputnik International
The United States intends to enhance the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian trade route in order to expand access to the US and Central Asian markets, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.
2026-10-19T10:14+0000
2026-10-19T10:14+0000
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"We're going to enhance the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian trade route and give our partners more ways to reach American and Central Asian markets," Rubio said at a meeting with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. He described Central Asia as a new destination for investment and exports, as well as a center for supplies of materials critically important for the future of all countries. In September 2015, the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan created a new format of interaction (C5+1) to discuss regional issues. Following last year's C5+1 summit in Washington, new deals worth $25 billion were concluded, contributing to strengthening the transport, energy and financial sectors, Rubio said, emphasizing that this week the US intends to continue working on the agreements reached.
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US Intends to Improve Trans-Caspian Trade Route Infrastructure – Rubio

10:14 GMT 19.10.2026
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States intends to enhance the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian trade route in order to expand access to the US and Central Asian markets, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.
"We're going to enhance the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian trade route and give our partners more ways to reach American and Central Asian markets," Rubio said at a meeting with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.
He described Central Asia as a new destination for investment and exports, as well as a center for supplies of materials critically important for the future of all countries.
In September 2015, the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan created a new format of interaction (C5+1) to discuss regional issues.
Following last year's C5+1 summit in Washington, new deals worth $25 billion were concluded, contributing to strengthening the transport, energy and financial sectors, Rubio said, emphasizing that this week the US intends to continue working on the agreements reached.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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