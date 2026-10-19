https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/us-intends-to-improve-trans-caspian-trade-route-infrastructure--rubio-1124900811.html

US Intends to Improve Trans-Caspian Trade Route Infrastructure – Rubio

US Intends to Improve Trans-Caspian Trade Route Infrastructure – Rubio

Sputnik International

The United States intends to enhance the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian trade route in order to expand access to the US and Central Asian markets, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.

2026-10-19T10:14+0000

2026-10-19T10:14+0000

2026-10-19T10:14+0000

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"We're going to enhance the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian trade route and give our partners more ways to reach American and Central Asian markets," Rubio said at a meeting with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. He described Central Asia as a new destination for investment and exports, as well as a center for supplies of materials critically important for the future of all countries. In September 2015, the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan created a new format of interaction (C5+1) to discuss regional issues. Following last year's C5+1 summit in Washington, new deals worth $25 billion were concluded, contributing to strengthening the transport, energy and financial sectors, Rubio said, emphasizing that this week the US intends to continue working on the agreements reached.

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marco rubio, us, central asia, kazakhstan, kyrgyzstan, export