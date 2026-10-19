https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/turkiye-closely-coordinating-with-russia-on-black-sea-security---source-1124900249.html
Turkiye Closely Coordinating With Russia on Black Sea Security - Source
Turkiye Closely Coordinating With Russia on Black Sea Security - Source
Sputnik International
Turkiye closely coordinates with Russia on security of navigation in the Black Sea amid persisting threats to civil sea traffic and regional trade, a source in the Turkish government told Sputnik.
2026-10-19T07:19+0000
2026-10-19T07:19+0000
2026-10-19T07:19+0000
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Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities and vessels have become more more frequent in recent weeks. On October 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev's terrorist activities made the Black Sea unsuitable for navigation. The consequences of the escalation affect not only littoral countries, but also international trade and food exports, the source said. "We consider it necessary to continue coordination with the parties concerned and develop practical solutions to ensure safe navigation," the source said. In August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan proposed that Moscow and Kiev create a mechanism to prevent attacks against merchant vessels in the Black Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russia-open-to-dialogue-on-ensuring-security-in-black-sea-for-all-countries-kremlin-1124827236.html
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turkiye, dmitry peskov, black sea, kiev, kremlin, security
Turkiye Closely Coordinating With Russia on Black Sea Security - Source
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye closely coordinates with Russia on security of navigation in the Black Sea amid persisting threats to civil sea traffic and regional trade, a source in the Turkish government told Sputnik.
Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities and vessels have become more more frequent in recent weeks. On October 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev's terrorist activities made the Black Sea unsuitable for navigation.
"We maintain close contacts with the Russian side over security of navigation in the Black Sea. It is critical for Turkiye that civilian vessels can safely transport cargo, and the situation in the region does not entail further threats to crews and merchant shipping," the source said.
The consequences of the escalation affect not only littoral countries, but also international trade and food exports, the source said.
"We consider it necessary to continue coordination with the parties concerned and develop practical solutions to ensure safe navigation," the source said.
In August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan proposed that Moscow and Kiev create a mechanism to prevent attacks against merchant vessels in the Black Sea.