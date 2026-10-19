https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/turkiye-closely-coordinating-with-russia-on-black-sea-security---source-1124900249.html

Turkiye Closely Coordinating With Russia on Black Sea Security - Source

Turkiye Closely Coordinating With Russia on Black Sea Security - Source

Sputnik International

Turkiye closely coordinates with Russia on security of navigation in the Black Sea amid persisting threats to civil sea traffic and regional trade, a source in the Turkish government told Sputnik.

2026-10-19T07:19+0000

2026-10-19T07:19+0000

2026-10-19T07:19+0000

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Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities and vessels have become more more frequent in recent weeks. On October 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev's terrorist activities made the Black Sea unsuitable for navigation. The consequences of the escalation affect not only littoral countries, but also international trade and food exports, the source said. "We consider it necessary to continue coordination with the parties concerned and develop practical solutions to ensure safe navigation," the source said. In August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan proposed that Moscow and Kiev create a mechanism to prevent attacks against merchant vessels in the Black Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russia-open-to-dialogue-on-ensuring-security-in-black-sea-for-all-countries-kremlin-1124827236.html

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