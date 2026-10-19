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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/us-may-limit-starlink-other-aid-to-ukraine-as-lever-of-pressure---expert-1124901773.html
US May Limit Starlink, Other Aid to Ukraine as Lever of Pressure - Expert
US May Limit Starlink, Other Aid to Ukraine as Lever of Pressure - Expert
Sputnik International
The United States may restrict access to the Starlink satellite system as leverage against Kiev, Senior Fellow and Director of Military Analysis at the Defense Priorities research center Jennifer Kavanagh told Sputnik.
2026-10-19T10:42+0000
2026-10-19T10:52+0000
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"The United States could restrict access to Starlink, intelligence sharing, or other military technologies to put pressure on Kiev... and can restrict access to military technologies, intelligence, funding, or weapons," Kavanagh said. However, there is currently no evidence that Washington is acting in this way, the expert added. Earlier in October, media reported that Washington could leave Kiev without US intelligence data and access to Starlink. The publication appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Zelensky, saying that he creates problems for the whole world. The US president also expressed the opinion that Ukraine needs a leader who can make a deal with Russia.
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US May Limit Starlink, Other Aid to Ukraine as Lever of Pressure - Expert

10:42 GMT 19.10.2026 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 19.10.2026)
© AP Photo / John RaouxIn this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
In this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
© AP Photo / John Raoux
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may restrict access to the Starlink satellite system as leverage against Kiev, Senior Fellow and Director of Military Analysis at the Defense Priorities research center Jennifer Kavanagh told Sputnik.
"The United States could restrict access to Starlink, intelligence sharing, or other military technologies to put pressure on Kiev... and can restrict access to military technologies, intelligence, funding, or weapons," Kavanagh said.
However, there is currently no evidence that Washington is acting in this way, the expert added.
Earlier in October, media reported that Washington could leave Kiev without US intelligence data and access to Starlink. The publication appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Zelensky, saying that he creates problems for the whole world. The US president also expressed the opinion that Ukraine needs a leader who can make a deal with Russia.
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07:49 GMT
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