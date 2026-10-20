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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/french-govt-to-deploy-military-personnel-during-protests-on-saturday---interior-minister-1124910583.html
French Gov't to Deploy Military Personnel During Protests on Saturday - Interior Minister
French Gov't to Deploy Military Personnel During Protests on Saturday - Interior Minister
Sputnik International
The French authorities will deploy military personnel to support police during large-scale protests planned for Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T14:25+0000
2026-10-20T14:25+0000
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"We will deploy troops from the Sentinelle operation, naturally, to replace internal security forces, primarily for stationary tasks guarding facilities. This will free up police officers and gendarmes to maintain public order," Nunez told members of the French National Assembly.The current protests raging throughout France erupted in mid-September, when high school students from the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand better conditions in their schools. They were subsequently joined by people fed up with the soaring cost of living, and the demonstrations spread to other regions.The largest outpouring was a nationwide demonstration on October 17, which descended into chaos and vandalism. By the French Interior Ministry's count, around 550,000 demonstrators took part. As the day's protests wore on, looters raided shops, smashed storefronts, and stole merchandise—including items from luxury-brand boutiques, notably in Paris and Marseille.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/frances-toll-of-fury-1800-arrests-1500-businesses-hit-500-police-injured-millions-in-damage-1124897430.html
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French Gov't to Deploy Military Personnel During Protests on Saturday - Interior Minister

14:25 GMT 20.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Poloyko / Go to the mediabankProtests in Paris
Protests in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French authorities will deploy military personnel to support police during large-scale protests planned for Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Tuesday.
"We will deploy troops from the Sentinelle operation, naturally, to replace internal security forces, primarily for stationary tasks guarding facilities. This will free up police officers and gendarmes to maintain public order," Nunez told members of the French National Assembly.
The current protests raging throughout France erupted in mid-September, when high school students from the Paris suburbs took to the streets to demand better conditions in their schools. They were subsequently joined by people fed up with the soaring cost of living, and the demonstrations spread to other regions.
The largest outpouring was a nationwide demonstration on October 17, which descended into chaos and vandalism. By the French Interior Ministry's count, around 550,000 demonstrators took part. As the day's protests wore on, looters raided shops, smashed storefronts, and stole merchandise—including items from luxury-brand boutiques, notably in Paris and Marseille.
A destroyed car near the Marianne statue at the Place de la Republique, with a yellow vest put on it, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, October 18, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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France’s Toll of Fury: 1,800 Arrests, 1,500 Businesses Hit, 500+ Police Injured, Millions in Damage
18 October, 13:38 GMT
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