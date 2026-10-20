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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/india-pursues-sovereign-foreign-policy---russian-foreign-ministry-1124906298.html
India Pursues Sovereign Foreign Policy - Russian Foreign Ministry
India Pursues Sovereign Foreign Policy - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
India is an independent country that pursues a sovereign foreign policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Tuesday, when asked to comment on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit.
2026-10-20T09:41+0000
2026-10-20T09:41+0000
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"India is an independent country that pursues its own sovereign foreign policy, so we are in no way going to comment on Rubio's visit to India. We hope everything will go well," Rudenko told reporters, when asked whether Moscow had concerns that Russia-India energy cooperation could be in danger. Rubio is due to come to India on Tuesday for a second visit this year. He will meet with Indian officials and discuss energy cooperation, among other things.
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India Pursues Sovereign Foreign Policy - Russian Foreign Ministry

09:41 GMT 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupNew Delhi, India
New Delhi, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - India is an independent country that pursues a sovereign foreign policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Tuesday, when asked to comment on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit.
"India is an independent country that pursues its own sovereign foreign policy, so we are in no way going to comment on Rubio's visit to India. We hope everything will go well," Rudenko told reporters, when asked whether Moscow had concerns that Russia-India energy cooperation could be in danger.
Rubio is due to come to India on Tuesday for a second visit this year. He will meet with Indian officials and discuss energy cooperation, among other things.
Handshake - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
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Russia-India Relations at 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' Level - Foreign Ministry
3 October, 16:26 GMT
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