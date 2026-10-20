https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/italian-authorities-to-deploy-500-troops-to-milan-amid-unrest---reports-1124907487.html

Italian Authorities to Deploy 500 Troops to Milan Amid Unrest - Reports

Italian Authorities to Deploy 500 Troops to Milan Amid Unrest - Reports

Sputnik International

The Italian authorities are set to deploy 500 troops to the city of Milan amid ongoing unrest, Reuters reported citing Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

2026-10-20T09:53+0000

2026-10-20T09:53+0000

2026-10-20T09:53+0000

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The Italian government will send 500 soldiers to "protect Milan" following two days of unrest, during which demonstrators clashed with police, looted shops, and destroyed property, the agency said. According to the publication, the troop deployment is expected to be included in a security package to be approved during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Protests took place in several Italian cities over the weekend. The most significant unrest, which involved looting and acts of vandalism, occurred in Milan. In the northern Italian city, more than 300 people were taken into police custody, with nearly 50 subsequently arrested. Over 110 law enforcement officers required medical attention following clashes in the city center. The business association Confcommercio Milano reported that the damage caused to shops and other companies in Milan’s city center during the weekend unrest exceeded 700,000 euros ($785,000). Nationwide, the total cost of the damage is estimated by the business group Unimpresa at 1.6 million euros.

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