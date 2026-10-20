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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/lebanon-israel-to-hold-us-mediated-talks-in-florida-on-tuesday-1124905250.html
Lebanon, Israel to Hold US-Mediated Talks in Florida on Tuesday
Lebanon, Israel to Hold US-Mediated Talks in Florida on Tuesday
Sputnik International
Lebanon and Israel will hold the next round of Washington-brokered talks in the US city of Tampa on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T07:12+0000
2026-10-20T07:12+0000
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A Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting aimed at halting Israeli attacks and securing arrangements for the country's south that are consistent with the framework agreement signed in July. Lebanon will also seek to extend the UN mission's mandate and maintain an international peacekeeping presence in the country. Israel is expected to demand full disarmament of Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which it believes has yet to occur in southern Lebanon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/israels-military-actions-in-lebanon-grossly-violate-international-law--lavrov-1124870488.html
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Lebanon, Israel to Hold US-Mediated Talks in Florida on Tuesday

07:12 GMT 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitThe United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanon and Israel will hold the next round of Washington-brokered talks in the US city of Tampa on Tuesday.
A Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting aimed at halting Israeli attacks and securing arrangements for the country's south that are consistent with the framework agreement signed in July. Lebanon will also seek to extend the UN mission's mandate and maintain an international peacekeeping presence in the country.
Israel is expected to demand full disarmament of Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which it believes has yet to occur in southern Lebanon.
Assem Abdallah reacts as he enters his friend apartment destroyed in a Israeli airstrike in Kfar Roumman, southern Lebanon, Friday, April 17, 2026, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
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Israel's Military Actions in Lebanon Grossly Violate International Law — Lavrov
12 October, 12:31 GMT
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