https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/lebanon-israel-to-hold-us-mediated-talks-in-florida-on-tuesday-1124905250.html

Lebanon, Israel to Hold US-Mediated Talks in Florida on Tuesday

Lebanon, Israel to Hold US-Mediated Talks in Florida on Tuesday

Sputnik International

Lebanon and Israel will hold the next round of Washington-brokered talks in the US city of Tampa on Tuesday.

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A Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting aimed at halting Israeli attacks and securing arrangements for the country's south that are consistent with the framework agreement signed in July. Lebanon will also seek to extend the UN mission's mandate and maintain an international peacekeeping presence in the country. Israel is expected to demand full disarmament of Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which it believes has yet to occur in southern Lebanon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/israels-military-actions-in-lebanon-grossly-violate-international-law--lavrov-1124870488.html

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