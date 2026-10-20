https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/lebanon-israel-to-hold-us-mediated-talks-in-florida-on-tuesday-1124905250.html
Lebanon, Israel to Hold US-Mediated Talks in Florida on Tuesday
Lebanon, Israel to Hold US-Mediated Talks in Florida on Tuesday
Sputnik International
Lebanon and Israel will hold the next round of Washington-brokered talks in the US city of Tampa on Tuesday.
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A Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting aimed at halting Israeli attacks and securing arrangements for the country's south that are consistent with the framework agreement signed in July. Lebanon will also seek to extend the UN mission's mandate and maintain an international peacekeeping presence in the country. Israel is expected to demand full disarmament of Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which it believes has yet to occur in southern Lebanon.
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lebanon, israel, the united nations (un), hezbollah, florida, washington, us
lebanon, israel, the united nations (un), hezbollah, florida, washington, us
Lebanon, Israel to Hold US-Mediated Talks in Florida on Tuesday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanon and Israel will hold the next round of Washington-brokered talks in the US city of Tampa on Tuesday.
A Lebanese military delegation will attend the meeting aimed at halting Israeli attacks and securing arrangements for the country's south that are consistent with the framework agreement signed in July. Lebanon will also seek to extend the UN mission's mandate and maintain an international peacekeeping presence in the country.
Israel
is expected to demand full disarmament of Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which it believes has yet to occur in southern Lebanon.