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Majority of Albertans Reject Referendum on Independence - Electoral Authority
Majority of Albertans Reject Referendum on Independence - Electoral Authority
Sputnik International
Albertans have overwhelmingly rejected the possibility of holding a binding referendum on separation from Canada with over 75% voting to remain, Elections Alberta data has shown with 77% of the votes counted.
2026-10-20T12:45+0000
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To the question on whether Alberta should remain a Canadian province or begin the legal process required under Canada's constitution to hold a binding referendum on whether or not the province should separate, over 1,360,000 (more than 75%) voted to remain, whereas slightly over 430,000 voted in favor of a referendum. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith voiced her satisfaction with the referendum's early results when it was clear there is major support for remaining within the Canadian Confederation. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the preliminary results and noted that while votes are still being tallied, it is clear that Albertans have chosen to build a stronger country. "Canada is so much greater than the sum of its parts. Now it is our opportunity to take all that we have been given as Canadians - and we have been given the greatest country in the world - and make our country better for all of us," Carney said via X. On October 19, Alberta held a referendum on ten questions related to provincial–federal ties, election security measures, and rights of citizens and non-citizens, The question related to the referendum was added by Smith in late May amid a push by some provincial movements to secede from the country. The premier had argued separatists had a right to be heard even while herself rejecting the idea of separation from Canada.
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Majority of Albertans Reject Referendum on Independence - Electoral Authority
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Albertans have overwhelmingly rejected the possibility of holding a binding referendum on separation from Canada with over 75% voting to remain, Elections Alberta data has shown with 77% of the votes counted.
To the question on whether Alberta should remain a Canadian province or begin the legal process required under Canada's constitution to hold a binding referendum on whether or not the province should separate, over 1,360,000 (more than 75%) voted to remain, whereas slightly over 430,000 voted in favor of a referendum.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith voiced her satisfaction with the referendum's early results when it was clear there is major support for remaining within the Canadian Confederation.
"Albertans have voted for a stronger Alberta in a united Canada," Smith said on X, further thanking Albertans for voting on the ten questions referendum.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the preliminary results and noted that while votes are still being tallied, it is clear that Albertans have chosen to build a stronger country.
"Canada is so much greater than the sum of its parts. Now it is our opportunity to take all that we have been given as Canadians - and we have been given the greatest country in the world - and make our country better for all of us," Carney said via X.
On October 19, Alberta held a referendum on ten questions related to provincial–federal ties, election security measures, and rights of citizens and non-citizens, The question related to the referendum was added by Smith in late May amid a push by some provincial movements to secede from the country. The premier had argued separatists had a right to be heard even while herself rejecting the idea of separation from Canada
.