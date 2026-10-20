International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/moscow-investment-and-industrial-forum-2026-kicks-off-with-china-as-partner-country-1124908038.html
Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum 2026 Kicks Off With China as Partner Country
Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum 2026 Kicks Off With China as Partner Country
Sputnik International
The second Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum (MIPF 2026) opened Tuesday at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone. The event runs through October 25, with China serving as this year's partner country, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow's Minister of Investment and Industrial Policy.
2026-10-20T10:02+0000
2026-10-20T10:02+0000
russia
moscow
china
russia
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
brics
ministry of economic development
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/14/1124907882_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8a29316af1ec4182e8afb14ce06d7ef1.jpg
“The Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum has become a platform where manufacturers, investors, and city officials discuss concrete projects and the tools needed to bring them to life,” Garbuzov said.He noted that Moscow is Russia's largest industrial hub, home to more than 4,700 high-tech enterprises. The forum aims to help these companies find partners, enter new markets, adopt advanced technologies, and attract young professionals.The six-day program features dozens of events covering international cooperation, artificial intelligence and big data in manufacturing, digital platforms and business models, electric transportation, additive manufacturing, industrial design, advanced materials, and the future engineering workforce.Special attention will be given to investment tools, modern industrial facilities, and opportunities for Russian manufacturers to expand into foreign markets.The forum opens with an international focus. The Moscow–China business dialogue will explore opportunities for trade, investment, and scientific and technological cooperation between Moscow and China.Other first-day sessions will examine Moscow's appeal as a manufacturing hub, the impact of AI on factory operations, and practical strategies for entering markets within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Experts will also identify new export opportunities and discuss growth prospects for the electronics industry.For the first time, Moscow will host the International Forum of Special Economic Zones (IFSEZ 2026) as part of MIPF. Organized by the Association of Clusters, Technology Parks, and Special Economic Zones of Russia and Technopolis Moscow, with support from Russia's Ministry of Economic Development and the Moscow government, the event will bring together partners from BRICS, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the SCO.The IFSEZ plenary session will focus on technological leadership and global cooperation, while other discussions will address national development projects, the launch of new manufacturing facilities, and the business ecosystem.October 24 will be dedicated to Career Day, with a focus on workforce development and opportunities for young professionals in industry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/moscow-companies-hold-over-100-business-meetings-at-innoprom-exhibition-in-minsk-1124896709.html
moscow
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/14/1124907882_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_6e34e2e0e77c7a2bee1b1b31beb66d04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow, china, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), brics, ministry of economic development
moscow, china, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), brics, ministry of economic development

Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum 2026 Kicks Off With China as Partner Country

10:02 GMT 20.10.2026
© Press office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government/TIMUR ANIKEEVMoscow Investment and Industrial Forum 2026 Kicks Off With China as Partner Country
Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum 2026 Kicks Off With China as Partner Country - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© Press office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government/TIMUR ANIKEEV
Subscribe
The second Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum (MIPF 2026) opened Tuesday at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone. The event runs through October 25, with China serving as this year's partner country, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow's Minister of Investment and Industrial Policy.
“The Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum has become a platform where manufacturers, investors, and city officials discuss concrete projects and the tools needed to bring them to life,” Garbuzov said.

He noted that Moscow is Russia's largest industrial hub, home to more than 4,700 high-tech enterprises. The forum aims to help these companies find partners, enter new markets, adopt advanced technologies, and attract young professionals.

The six-day program features dozens of events covering international cooperation, artificial intelligence and big data in manufacturing, digital platforms and business models, electric transportation, additive manufacturing, industrial design, advanced materials, and the future engineering workforce.

Special attention will be given to investment tools, modern industrial facilities, and opportunities for Russian manufacturers to expand into foreign markets.

The forum opens with an international focus. The Moscow–China business dialogue will explore opportunities for trade, investment, and scientific and technological cooperation between Moscow and China.

Other first-day sessions will examine Moscow's appeal as a manufacturing hub, the impact of AI on factory operations, and practical strategies for entering markets within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Experts will also identify new export opportunities and discuss growth prospects for the electronics industry.

For the first time, Moscow will host the International Forum of Special Economic Zones (IFSEZ 2026) as part of MIPF. Organized by the Association of Clusters, Technology Parks, and Special Economic Zones of Russia and Technopolis Moscow, with support from Russia's Ministry of Economic Development and the Moscow government, the event will bring together partners from BRICS, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the SCO.

The IFSEZ plenary session will focus on technological leadership and global cooperation, while other discussions will address national development projects, the launch of new manufacturing facilities, and the business ecosystem.

October 24 will be dedicated to Career Day, with a focus on workforce development and opportunities for young professionals in industry.
Moscow Companies Hold Over 100 Business Meetings at INNOPROM Exhibition in Minsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
Beyond Politics
Moscow Companies Hold Over 100 Business Meetings at INNOPROM Exhibition in Minsk
18 October, 11:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала