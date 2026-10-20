https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/moscow-investment-and-industrial-forum-2026-kicks-off-with-china-as-partner-country-1124908038.html

Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum 2026 Kicks Off With China as Partner Country

Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum 2026 Kicks Off With China as Partner Country

Sputnik International

The second Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum (MIPF 2026) opened Tuesday at the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone. The event runs through October 25, with China serving as this year's partner country, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow's Minister of Investment and Industrial Policy.

2026-10-20T10:02+0000

2026-10-20T10:02+0000

2026-10-20T10:02+0000

russia

moscow

china

russia

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

brics

ministry of economic development

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“The Moscow Investment and Industrial Forum has become a platform where manufacturers, investors, and city officials discuss concrete projects and the tools needed to bring them to life,” Garbuzov said.He noted that Moscow is Russia's largest industrial hub, home to more than 4,700 high-tech enterprises. The forum aims to help these companies find partners, enter new markets, adopt advanced technologies, and attract young professionals.The six-day program features dozens of events covering international cooperation, artificial intelligence and big data in manufacturing, digital platforms and business models, electric transportation, additive manufacturing, industrial design, advanced materials, and the future engineering workforce.Special attention will be given to investment tools, modern industrial facilities, and opportunities for Russian manufacturers to expand into foreign markets.The forum opens with an international focus. The Moscow–China business dialogue will explore opportunities for trade, investment, and scientific and technological cooperation between Moscow and China.Other first-day sessions will examine Moscow's appeal as a manufacturing hub, the impact of AI on factory operations, and practical strategies for entering markets within BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Experts will also identify new export opportunities and discuss growth prospects for the electronics industry.For the first time, Moscow will host the International Forum of Special Economic Zones (IFSEZ 2026) as part of MIPF. Organized by the Association of Clusters, Technology Parks, and Special Economic Zones of Russia and Technopolis Moscow, with support from Russia's Ministry of Economic Development and the Moscow government, the event will bring together partners from BRICS, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the SCO.The IFSEZ plenary session will focus on technological leadership and global cooperation, while other discussions will address national development projects, the launch of new manufacturing facilities, and the business ecosystem.October 24 will be dedicated to Career Day, with a focus on workforce development and opportunities for young professionals in industry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/moscow-companies-hold-over-100-business-meetings-at-innoprom-exhibition-in-minsk-1124896709.html

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russia

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moscow, china, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), brics, ministry of economic development