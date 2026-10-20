https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/one-day-of-conflict-costs-ukraine-266mln---finance-ministry-data-1124907123.html
Ukraine's War Tab: $266M Per Day, Finance Ministry Reveals
Ukraine's War Tab: $266M Per Day, Finance Ministry Reveals
Sputnik International
A single day of conflict in 2026 will cost the Ukrainian budget $266 million, according to data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry as analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-10-20T09:48+0000
2026-10-20T09:48+0000
2026-10-20T10:36+0000
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In 2026, the country will allocate a total of 4.37 trillion hryvnias ($97.1 billion) from its budget to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This figure covers military salaries, the procurement of weapons and equipment, reserve funds for unforeseen contingencies, and other related expenses. This means that, on average, one day of conflict in 2026 will cost the Ukrainian budget $266 million.In 2027, the financial strain on the Ukrainian budget is set to mount even further. Under draft legislation, military spending will jump to $108.6 billion, pushing the cost of a single day of conflict for Ukraine up to $297.5 million.This figure, however, tells only part of the story: it reflects Ukraine's direct budgetary spending alone and excludes Western arms provided by the country's sponsors. As a result, estimates of the conflict's total cost can vary widely. In May, for instance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha put the price of a single day of active combat at roughly $450 million.The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that NATO countries were "playing with fire" by furnishing weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the West's continued arms supplies to Ukraine were not conducive to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and would have a negative impacUS President Donald Trump previously said that Ukraine needed a new leader capable of reaching an agreement with Russia. Meanwhile, Zelensky, whose term in office expired in May 2024, refuses to hold elections.
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Ukraine's War Tab: $266M Per Day, Finance Ministry Reveals
09:48 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 20.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A single day of conflict in 2026 will cost the Ukrainian budget $266 million, according to data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry as analyzed by Sputnik.
In 2026, the country will allocate a total of 4.37 trillion hryvnias ($97.1 billion) from its budget to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This figure covers military salaries, the procurement of weapons and equipment, reserve funds for unforeseen contingencies, and other related expenses.
This means that, on average, one day of conflict in 2026 will cost the Ukrainian budget $266 million.
In 2027, the financial strain on the Ukrainian budget is set to mount even further. Under draft legislation, military spending will jump to $108.6 billion, pushing the cost of a single day of conflict for Ukraine up to $297.5 million.
This figure, however, tells only part of the story: it reflects Ukraine's direct budgetary spending alone and excludes Western arms provided by the country's sponsors. As a result, estimates of the conflict's total cost can vary widely. In May, for instance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha put the price of a single day of active combat at roughly $450 million.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that NATO
countries were "playing with fire"
by furnishing weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the West's continued arms supplies to Ukraine were not conducive to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and would have a negative impac
US President Donald Trump previously said that Ukraine needed a new leader capable of reaching an agreement with Russia. Meanwhile, Zelensky, whose term in office expired in May 2024, refuses to hold elections.