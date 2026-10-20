https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/rubio-discusses-energy-cooperation-with-indian-external-affairs-minister---state-dept-1124910857.html
Rubio Discusses Energy Cooperation With Indian External Affairs Minister - State Dept.
Rubio Discusses Energy Cooperation With Indian External Affairs Minister - State Dept.
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed energy cooperation with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the US Department of State said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T14:33+0000
2026-10-20T14:33+0000
2026-10-20T14:33+0000
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"The Secretary and Minister discussed regional and global issues, including developments in the Middle East. The Secretary reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India's supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand," the department said. During their meeting in Mumbai, Rubio also highlighted progress in bilateral cooperation on defense and civil nuclear energy and called for increased procurement of US technologies and systems. Rubio is currently on an official visit in India. This is his second trip to the country in 2026.
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Rubio Discusses Energy Cooperation With Indian External Affairs Minister - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed energy cooperation with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the US Department of State said on Tuesday.
"The Secretary and Minister discussed regional and global issues, including developments in the Middle East. The Secretary reiterated that increased energy trade with the United States can play a transformative role in diversifying India's supply chains while meeting its sizable consumer demand," the department said.
During their meeting in Mumbai, Rubio also highlighted progress in bilateral cooperation
on defense and civil nuclear energy and called for increased procurement of US technologies and systems.
Rubio is currently on an official visit in India. This is his second trip to the country in 2026.