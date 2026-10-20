https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russia-17-countries-urge-un-chief-to-update-chemical-weapons-probe-mechanism---statement-1124912501.html
Russia, 17 Countries Urge UN Chief to Update Chemical Weapons Probe Mechanism - Statement
Russia, 17 Countries Urge UN Chief to Update Chemical Weapons Probe Mechanism - Statement
Sputnik International
Russia and 17 other countries have called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to review the mechanism for investigating possible uses of chemical and biological weapons, according to a joint statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website on Tuesday.
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"We call upon the UN secretary-general to organize a review of the existing rules and procedures of the mechanism, set out in UN General Assembly document A/44/561 of 4 October 1989," the statement said. The mechanism's core principles and procedures have not been updated since they were approved by the General Assembly in 1990. It was signed by Russia, Algeria, Venezuela, Burkina Faso, Eritrea, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, China, Bolivia, Belarus, Burundi, Kazakhstan, Mali, Niger, Nicaragua, Tajikistan, Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic.
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antonio guterres, russia, algeria, venezuela, the united nations (un), un general assembly, biological weapons
antonio guterres, russia, algeria, venezuela, the united nations (un), un general assembly, biological weapons
Russia, 17 Countries Urge UN Chief to Update Chemical Weapons Probe Mechanism - Statement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and 17 other countries have called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to review the mechanism for investigating possible uses of chemical and biological weapons, according to a joint statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website on Tuesday.
"We call upon the UN secretary-general to organize a review of the existing rules and procedures of the mechanism, set out in UN General Assembly document A/44/561 of 4 October 1989," the statement said.
The mechanism's core principles and procedures have not been updated since they were approved by the General Assembly
in 1990. It was signed by Russia, Algeria, Venezuela, Burkina Faso, Eritrea, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, China, Bolivia, Belarus, Burundi, Kazakhstan, Mali, Niger, Nicaragua, Tajikistan, Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic.