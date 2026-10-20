https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russia-17-countries-urge-un-chief-to-update-chemical-weapons-probe-mechanism---statement-1124912501.html

Russia, 17 Countries Urge UN Chief to Update Chemical Weapons Probe Mechanism - Statement

Russia, 17 Countries Urge UN Chief to Update Chemical Weapons Probe Mechanism - Statement

Sputnik International

Russia and 17 other countries have called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to review the mechanism for investigating possible uses of chemical and biological weapons, according to a joint statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T16:52+0000

2026-10-20T16:52+0000

2026-10-20T16:52+0000

world

antonio guterres

russia

algeria

venezuela

the united nations (un)

un general assembly

biological weapons

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c313feb047a7aba0afa439b782099066.jpg

"We call upon the UN secretary-general to organize a review of the existing rules and procedures of the mechanism, set out in UN General Assembly document A/44/561 of 4 October 1989," the statement said. The mechanism's core principles and procedures have not been updated since they were approved by the General Assembly in 1990. It was signed by Russia, Algeria, Venezuela, Burkina Faso, Eritrea, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, China, Bolivia, Belarus, Burundi, Kazakhstan, Mali, Niger, Nicaragua, Tajikistan, Equatorial Guinea and the Central African Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/west-adopts-biological-weapons-as-part-of-hybrid-warfare-policy--expert-1124150474.html

russia

algeria

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

antonio guterres, russia, algeria, venezuela, the united nations (un), un general assembly, biological weapons