https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russia-continues-hitting-ukraine-logistics-port-infrastructure-objects---mod-1124904893.html

Russia Continues Hitting Ukraine Logistics, Port Infrastructure Objects - MoD

Russia Continues Hitting Ukraine Logistics, Port Infrastructure Objects - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces continued to carry out overnight strikes on Ukraine's logistics and port infrastructure facilities, as well as on naval vessels used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T07:03+0000

2026-10-20T07:03+0000

2026-10-20T07:03+0000

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"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine's logistics and port infrastructure facilities, as well as against naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces struck a transport and logistics center used to store and distribute cargo and property for Ukrainian troops in the Volyn region, as well as Grand Import logistics center in the city of Khmelnytsky, where military and dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces were stored, the statement read. Another dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to Ukraine was damaged while en route by sea to the port of Odessa, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-army-delivers-group-strike-on-ukraines-logistics-ports-overnight-1124894801.html

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ukraine, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike