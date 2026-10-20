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Russia Continues Hitting Ukraine Logistics, Port Infrastructure Objects - MoD
Russia Continues Hitting Ukraine Logistics, Port Infrastructure Objects - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to carry out overnight strikes on Ukraine's logistics and port infrastructure facilities, as well as on naval vessels used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine's logistics and port infrastructure facilities, as well as against naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces struck a transport and logistics center used to store and distribute cargo and property for Ukrainian troops in the Volyn region, as well as Grand Import logistics center in the city of Khmelnytsky, where military and dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces were stored, the statement read. Another dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to Ukraine was damaged while en route by sea to the port of Odessa, the ministry added.
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Russia Continues Hitting Ukraine Logistics, Port Infrastructure Objects - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces continued to carry out overnight strikes on Ukraine's logistics and port infrastructure facilities, as well as on naval vessels used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Overnight, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine's logistics and port infrastructure facilities, as well as against naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces struck
a transport and logistics center used to store and distribute cargo and property for Ukrainian troops in the Volyn region, as well as Grand Import logistics center in the city of Khmelnytsky, where military and dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces were stored, the statement read.
"As a result of the strike, three dry cargo ships were damaged in the Reni port in the Odessa region, these ships were unloading military and dual‑use cargo intended for the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities that support the operation of unloading and loading terminals," the ministry said.
Another dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to Ukraine was damaged while en route by sea to the port of Odessa, the ministry added.