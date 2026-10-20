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Russia to Help Oman Protect Its Territory - Shoigu
Russia to Help Oman Protect Its Territory - Shoigu
Sputnik International
Russia will assist Oman in promptly addressing issues related to the protection of its territory, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
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"Today, the challenges involved in protecting Omani territory are of an entirely new nature … Therefore, these issues need to be addressed promptly, and we will certainly do our best to assist you in this regard," Shoigu said during interdepartmental consultations in Moscow with Omani National Security Council Secretary-General Idris Al-Kindi. He also said that offices of military attaches are expected to open soon at the Russian Embassy in Muscat and the Omani Embassy in Moscow. Shoigu and Al-Kindi signed a roadmap for deepening security cooperation between the two countries for the 2026–2028 period, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The roadmap covers areas such as military and military-technical cooperation, international information security, as well as interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services, he said. Shoigu also said that some provisions originally included in the draft document were already in the final stages of implementation.
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Russia to Help Oman Protect Its Territory - Shoigu
14:27 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 14:28 GMT 20.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will assist Oman in promptly addressing issues related to the protection of its territory, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Today, the challenges involved in protecting Omani territory are of an entirely new nature … Therefore, these issues need to be addressed promptly, and we will certainly do our best to assist you in this regard," Shoigu said during interdepartmental consultations in Moscow with Omani National Security Council Secretary-General Idris Al-Kindi.
He also said that offices of military attaches are expected to open soon at the Russian Embassy in Muscat and the Omani Embassy in Moscow.
Shoigu and Al-Kindi signed a roadmap for deepening security cooperation between the two countries for the 2026–2028 period, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"The document is aimed at further refining the bilateral legal framework and includes concrete steps to strengthen relations between Moscow and Muscat," Shoigu said.
The roadmap covers areas such as military and military-technical cooperation, international information security, as well as interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services, he said.
Shoigu also said that some provisions originally included in the draft document were already in the final stages of implementation.