https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russian-forces-hit-epicentr-k-logistics-center-in-rovno-region---mod-1124911634.html
Russian Forces Hit Epicentr K Logistics Center in Rovno Region - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Epicentr K Logistics Center in Rovno Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia carried out a strike on a container ship, delivering cargo to the port of Odessa for the purposes of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"In addition, a container ship type was struck by the sea at the crossing, which was delivering cargo intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Odessa," the ministry said. An Epicentr K logistics center, which houses warehouse complex used by the Ukrainian forces, was also hit in the city of Dubno in the Rovno region, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Hit Epicentr K Logistics Center in Rovno Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia carried out a strike on a container ship, delivering cargo to the port of Odessa for the purposes of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In addition, a container ship type was struck by the sea at the crossing, which was delivering cargo intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Odessa," the ministry said.
An Epicentr K logistics center, which houses warehouse complex used by the Ukrainian forces
, was also hit in the city of Dubno in the Rovno region, the ministry said.