International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russian-forces-hit-epicentr-k-logistics-center-in-rovno-region---mod-1124911634.html
Russian Forces Hit Epicentr K Logistics Center in Rovno Region - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Epicentr K Logistics Center in Rovno Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia carried out a strike on a container ship, delivering cargo to the port of Odessa for the purposes of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T16:17+0000
2026-10-20T16:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
odessa
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russian armed forces
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/0d/1124873891_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8459652c1ec2acc9d4a860250da6a2f7.jpg
"In addition, a container ship type was struck by the sea at the crossing, which was delivering cargo intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Odessa," the ministry said. An Epicentr K logistics center, which houses warehouse complex used by the Ukrainian forces, was also hit in the city of Dubno in the Rovno region, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russian-strikes-on-data-centers-disrupt-nato-intelligence-support-for-ukraine--expert-1124902141.html
russia
odessa
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/0d/1124873891_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acc637626c438df05038c5ed88d9d42f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, ukraine, russian armed forces
russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, ukraine, russian armed forces

Russian Forces Hit Epicentr K Logistics Center in Rovno Region - MoD

16:17 GMT 20.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of the "Sokol" UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation
Combat operations of the Sokol UAV crew from Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia carried out a strike on a container ship, delivering cargo to the port of Odessa for the purposes of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In addition, a container ship type was struck by the sea at the crossing, which was delivering cargo intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Odessa," the ministry said.
An Epicentr K logistics center, which houses warehouse complex used by the Ukrainian forces, was also hit in the city of Dubno in the Rovno region, the ministry said.
A NATO AWACS aircraft is directed to a parking position at the Baza 90 Romanian air force base in Otopeni, Romania - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes on Data Centers Disrupt NATO Intelligence Support for Ukraine – Expert
Yesterday, 13:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала