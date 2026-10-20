https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russian-forces-hit-epicentr-k-logistics-center-in-rovno-region---mod-1124911634.html

Russian Forces Hit Epicentr K Logistics Center in Rovno Region - MoD

Russian Forces Hit Epicentr K Logistics Center in Rovno Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia carried out a strike on a container ship, delivering cargo to the port of Odessa for the purposes of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T16:17+0000

2026-10-20T16:17+0000

2026-10-20T16:17+0000

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"In addition, a container ship type was struck by the sea at the crossing, which was delivering cargo intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Odessa," the ministry said. An Epicentr K logistics center, which houses warehouse complex used by the Ukrainian forces, was also hit in the city of Dubno in the Rovno region, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russian-strikes-on-data-centers-disrupt-nato-intelligence-support-for-ukraine--expert-1124902141.html

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