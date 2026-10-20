https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/trump-no-longer-counting-on-zelensky---analyst-1124905929.html
Trump No Longer Counting on Zelensky - Analyst
Trump No Longer Counting on Zelensky - Analyst
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump does not count on Vladimir Zelensky anymore, so he is unlikely to care about Kiev's pledge to hold a presidential election soon after hostilities end, Turkish political analyst Oznur Bostan Ilyk told Sputnik.
2026-10-20T09:34+0000
2026-10-20T09:34+0000
2026-10-20T09:34+0000
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Zelensky told NBC News on Sunday that a presidential election may be held in Ukraine in six months following the end of the conflict. Trump is looking for a quick fix to the Ukrainian issue, she said, arguing that Zelensky should not count on the same level of support from Trump that he had gotten used to. "Zelensky does not exist for Trump. That is all," she said. Zelensky's term of office expired on May 20, 2024. The presidential election in Ukraine was canceled over martial law and a general mobilization. On October 10, Trump said that Ukraine needs a new leader. He has repeatedly criticized Zelensky's lack of readiness to make peace and his unwillingness to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/us-has-not-agreed-on-transfer-of-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine-by-third-country---reports-1124904749.html
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volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukraine, turkiye, us
Trump No Longer Counting on Zelensky - Analyst
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump does not count on Volodymyr Zelensky anymore, so he is unlikely to care about Kiev's pledge to hold a presidential election soon after hostilities end, Turkish political analyst Oznur Bostan Ilyk told Sputnik.
Zelensky told NBC News on Sunday that a presidential election may be held in Ukraine in six months following the end of the conflict.
"Trump needs solutions here and now. He will not wait half a year for elections in Ukraine and does not count on Zelensky anymore," the expert said.
Trump is looking for a quick fix to the Ukrainian issue, she said, arguing that Zelensky should not count on the same level of support from Trump that he had gotten used to.
"Zelensky does not exist for Trump. That is all," she said.
Zelensky's term of office expired on May 20, 2024. The presidential election in Ukraine was canceled over martial law and a general mobilization. On October 10, Trump said that Ukraine
needs a new leader. He has repeatedly criticized Zelensky's lack of readiness to make peace and his unwillingness to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.