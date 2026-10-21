https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-holds-leading-position-in-exporting-oil-natural-gas-to-china---pm-mishustin-1124914631.html

Russia Holds Leading Position in Exporting Oil, Natural Gas to China - PM Mishustin

Russia Holds Leading Position in Exporting Oil, Natural Gas to China - PM Mishustin

Sputnik International

Russia is holding a leading position in exporting oil and natural gas to China, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

2026-10-21T07:30+0000

2026-10-21T07:30+0000

2026-10-21T08:10+0000

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"Russia firmly holds the lead in exporting oil and natural gas to China," Mishustin said at the 31st regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China. Russia will continue to reliably ensure uninterrupted energy supplies to China and is ready to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, the government head added.Relations between Russia and China are at the highest level and exemplary today, Mikhail Mishustin said.Despite external pressure, trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China demonstrates positive dynamics, and the share of national currencies in settlements of Russia and China is about 100%, the government head said."Cooperation in the energy sector is of a strategic nature, covering oil, gas, coal and nuclear components," Mishustin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/strategic-mutual-trust-between-russia-china-strengthened---chinese-foreign-minister-1124871703.html

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