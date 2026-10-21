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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-and-witkoff-had-substantive-conversation---kremlin-1124918973.html
Putin and Witkoff Had Substantive Conversation - Kremlin
Putin and Witkoff Had Substantive Conversation - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Constantine Palace in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
2026-10-21T12:55+0000
2026-10-21T13:04+0000
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff had a substantive conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Another US envoy, Jared Kushner, was connected from the United States to the conversation between Putin and Witkoff in a video conference format, Peskov added.Talks between Putin and Witkoff concluded earlier in St. Petersburg, with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), also taking part.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-begins-meeting-with-witkoff-in-saint-petersburg-1124915775.html
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Putin and Witkoff Had Substantive Conversation - Kremlin

12:55 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 21.10.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Earlier in the day, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Constantine Palace in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff had a substantive conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Traditionally, this is how [closely they] communicate. There was nothing special, there was a substantive conversation," Peskov said.
Another US envoy, Jared Kushner, was connected from the United States to the conversation between Putin and Witkoff in a video conference format, Peskov added.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Putin Expresses Interest in Restoring Economic Cooperation With US During Meeting With Witkoff
09:02 GMT
Talks between Putin and Witkoff concluded earlier in St. Petersburg, with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), also taking part.
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