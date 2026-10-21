https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-and-witkoff-had-substantive-conversation---kremlin-1124918973.html

Putin and Witkoff Had Substantive Conversation - Kremlin

Putin and Witkoff Had Substantive Conversation - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Constantine Palace in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

2026-10-21T12:55+0000

2026-10-21T12:55+0000

2026-10-21T13:04+0000

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vladimir putin

steve witkoff

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dmitry peskov

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff had a substantive conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Another US envoy, Jared Kushner, was connected from the United States to the conversation between Putin and Witkoff in a video conference format, Peskov added.Talks between Putin and Witkoff concluded earlier in St. Petersburg, with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), also taking part.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-begins-meeting-with-witkoff-in-saint-petersburg-1124915775.html

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vladimir putin, steve witkoff, russia, dmitry peskov, russian direct investment fund (rdif), kremlin, us, talks, peace talks