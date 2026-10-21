https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-and-witkoff-had-substantive-conversation---kremlin-1124918973.html
Putin and Witkoff Had Substantive Conversation - Kremlin
Putin and Witkoff Had Substantive Conversation - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Constantine Palace in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff had a substantive conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Another US envoy, Jared Kushner, was connected from the United States to the conversation between Putin and Witkoff in a video conference format, Peskov added.Talks between Putin and Witkoff concluded earlier in St. Petersburg, with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), also taking part.
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vladimir putin, steve witkoff, russia, dmitry peskov, russian direct investment fund (rdif), kremlin, us, talks, peace talks
vladimir putin, steve witkoff, russia, dmitry peskov, russian direct investment fund (rdif), kremlin, us, talks, peace talks
Putin and Witkoff Had Substantive Conversation - Kremlin
12:55 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 21.10.2026)
Earlier in the day, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the Constantine Palace in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff
had a substantive conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Traditionally, this is how [closely they] communicate. There was nothing special, there was a substantive conversation," Peskov said.
Another US envoy, Jared Kushner, was connected from the United States to the conversation between Putin and Witkoff in a video conference format, Peskov added.
Talks between Putin and Witkoff concluded earlier in St. Petersburg, with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), also taking part.