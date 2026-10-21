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Putin Expresses Interest in Restoring Economic Cooperation With US During Meeting With Witkoff

Putin Expresses Interest in Restoring Economic Cooperation With US During Meeting With Witkoff

Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 21.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-21T09:02+0000

2026-10-21T09:02+0000

2026-10-21T10:01+0000

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During his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was pleased to welcome him to Russia and thanked US President Donald Trump for his attention to efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Putin also inquired about the outcome of the recent talks in Norway and said he would discuss with Witkoff the possibility of meeting US President Donald Trump in China."These and other topics could certainly be the focus of our attention today, including a possible meeting [with Trump] in China. There are also some considerations here that I would like to share with you," Putin told Witkoff and asked him to convey to Trump his most sincere words of gratitude for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.The Russian president recalled that during their last conversation, Trump had emphasized the need to end the conflict in Ukraine to prevent further loss of life. During his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed interest in restoring economic cooperation with the United States. "Of course, we think it would be interesting for both sides to discuss issues related to our plans to restore bilateral relations, Russian-US contacts, including in the field of economic cooperation," Putin said.Witkoff, in turn, thanked Putin for the release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard.The US envoy expressed hope that Putin would consider resuming trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine to address technical issues related to a potential settlement. "Mr. President, I also hope that today we will have an opportunity to discuss the next steps toward resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. I also hope that you will consider resuming trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States, where we could discuss the next steps toward reaching a settlement. These talks could involve technical teams of experts who would discuss these issues in detail," the US presidential special envoy said.Witkoff also highlighted the prospects for developing economic relations between Russia and the US after the conflict in Ukraine ends. Witkoff expressed hope that the talks in St. Petersburg would mark another step toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.He said he had brought documents to St. Petersburg outlining proposed approaches to resolving the Ukrainian conflict.On behalf of US President Donald Trump, Witkoff thanked Putin for his decision regarding the diesel fuel deal. Putin said the decision concerning diesel fuel had led to a 5–6% decline in global market prices. The Russian president also expressed Russia's readiness to increase fertilizer supplies to the US market.Witkoff described the US-Russia agreement on diesel fuel as an example of what the two countries can achieve by working together.Steve Witkoff also praised Kirill Dmitriev, calling him a wonderful person and highlighting their highly productive cooperation."I think it has been really, really good dealing with Kirill [Dmitriev]. You have been outstanding, Kirill. You really have," Witkoff said.Russia is ready to help resolve the Iranian crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia's proposals to resolve the situation around Iran are well known, Putin added.The Russian delegation includes presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).Ushakov previously said the meeting between Putin and Witkoff had been arranged several days in advance.The talks are taking place at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

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steve witkoff, vladimir putin, donald trump, ukraine, russia, russian direct investment fund (rdif), us, talks, peace talks