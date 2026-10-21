https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-to-unveil-new-ai-powered-drones-with-cruise-missile-capabilities-1124917798.html

Russia to Unveil New AI-Powered Drones With Cruise Missile Capabilities

Russia to Unveil New AI-Powered Drones With Cruise Missile Capabilities

Sputnik International

“The line between an UAV and a cruise missile is becoming blurred as technology advances. The Dan-T drone is a full -fledged cruise missile in terms of its capabilities,” a spokesperson for the Russian state corporation Rostec stressed.

2026-10-21T10:22+0000

2026-10-21T10:22+0000

2026-10-21T10:22+0000

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The company is pressing ahead with new developments in this field, with several similar AI-focused projects already underway, the spokesperson noted. First unveiled at Egypt’s El Alamein International Airshow 2026, the Dan-T boasts cruise missile-like precision, maneuverability and a range of hundreds of kilometers, allowing carrier aircraft and helicopters to launch the drone from beyond enemy air defense zones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-designs-personal-drone-interceptor-to-swat-enemy-uavs--1124645096.html

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Russia to unveil new AI-powered drones with cruise missile capabilities Sputnik International Russia to unveil new AI-powered drones with cruise missile capabilities 2026-10-21T10:22+0000 true PT0M42S

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russia, drone, drone war, drone warfare, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), egypt