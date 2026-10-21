https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-to-unveil-new-ai-powered-drones-with-cruise-missile-capabilities-1124917798.html
Russia to Unveil New AI-Powered Drones With Cruise Missile Capabilities
Russia to Unveil New AI-Powered Drones With Cruise Missile Capabilities
Sputnik International
“The line between an UAV and a cruise missile is becoming blurred as technology advances. The Dan-T drone is a full -fledged cruise missile in terms of its capabilities,” a spokesperson for the Russian state corporation Rostec stressed.
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The company is pressing ahead with new developments in this field, with several similar AI-focused projects already underway, the spokesperson noted. First unveiled at Egypt’s El Alamein International Airshow 2026, the Dan-T boasts cruise missile-like precision, maneuverability and a range of hundreds of kilometers, allowing carrier aircraft and helicopters to launch the drone from beyond enemy air defense zones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/russia-designs-personal-drone-interceptor-to-swat-enemy-uavs--1124645096.html
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Russia to unveil new AI-powered drones with cruise missile capabilities
Sputnik International
Russia to unveil new AI-powered drones with cruise missile capabilities
2026-10-21T10:22+0000
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Russia to Unveil New AI-Powered Drones With Cruise Missile Capabilities
“The line between an UAV and a cruise missile is becoming blurred as technology advances. The Dan-T drone is a full -fledged cruise missile in terms of its capabilities,” a spokesperson for the Russian state corporation Rostec stressed.
The company is pressing ahead with new developments in this field, with several similar AI-focused projects
already underway, the spokesperson noted.
“All those systems, due to be unveiled as early as next year, will fly farther, faster, and be significantly smarter,” he added.
First unveiled at Egypt’s El Alamein International Airshow 2026, the Dan-T boasts cruise missile-like precision, maneuverability and a range of hundreds of kilometers, allowing carrier aircraft and helicopters to launch the drone from beyond enemy air defense zones.