https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-us-relations-gain-momentum-following-putin-witkoff-talks--analyst-1124922965.html

Russia-US Relations Gain Momentum Following Putin-Witkoff Talks – Analyst

Russia-US Relations Gain Momentum Following Putin-Witkoff Talks – Analyst

Sputnik International

The main achievement of Vladimir Putin's talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff was strengthening mutual trust between Putin and Donald Trump and advancing Russia-US cooperation beyond the Ukrainian conflict, political analyst Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.

2026-10-21T17:54+0000

2026-10-21T17:54+0000

2026-10-22T08:51+0000

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

ukraine

steve witkoff

us

analysis

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/15/1124916208_0:151:3105:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_24325283ebaa777a89495fb39347e2a5.jpg

According to Suslov, Russia's release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard was a significant goodwill gesture toward Trump, particularly ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.Suslov identified Russia's readiness to resume trilateral talks with the US and Ukraine after the midterm elections as the most concrete result, arguing that the timing would keep negotiations separate from the election campaign and demonstrate Russia's willingness to engage with the Trump administration despite unresolved disagreements over a settlement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, donald trump, russia, ukraine, steve witkoff, us