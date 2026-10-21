https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russia-us-relations-gain-momentum-following-putin-witkoff-talks--analyst-1124922965.html
Russia-US Relations Gain Momentum Following Putin-Witkoff Talks – Analyst
Russia-US Relations Gain Momentum Following Putin-Witkoff Talks – Analyst
Sputnik International
The main achievement of Vladimir Putin's talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff was strengthening mutual trust between Putin and Donald Trump and advancing Russia-US cooperation beyond the Ukrainian conflict, political analyst Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
2026-10-21T17:54+0000
2026-10-21T17:54+0000
2026-10-22T08:51+0000
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According to Suslov, Russia's release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard was a significant goodwill gesture toward Trump, particularly ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.Suslov identified Russia's readiness to resume trilateral talks with the US and Ukraine after the midterm elections as the most concrete result, arguing that the timing would keep negotiations separate from the election campaign and demonstrate Russia's willingness to engage with the Trump administration despite unresolved disagreements over a settlement.
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Russia-US Relations Gain Momentum Following Putin-Witkoff Talks – Analyst
17:54 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 08:51 GMT 22.10.2026)
The main achievement of Vladimir Putin's talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff was strengthening mutual trust between Putin and Donald Trump and advancing Russia-US cooperation beyond the Ukrainian conflict, political analyst Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
According to Suslov, Russia's release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard was a significant goodwill gesture toward Trump, particularly ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.
"It is also no coincidence that considerable attention during today's meeting was devoted to implementing the diesel fuel deal and exploring other potential economic cooperation projects between Russia and the United States," he said.
Suslov identified Russia's readiness to resume trilateral talks with the US and Ukraine after the midterm elections as the most concrete result, arguing that the timing would keep negotiations separate from the election campaign and demonstrate Russia's willingness to engage with the Trump administration despite unresolved disagreements over a settlement.