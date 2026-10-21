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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-forces-liberate-chervony-yar-and-yulievka-settlements-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124917318.html
Russian Forces Liberate Chervony Yar and Yulievka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Chervony Yar and Yulievka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the village of Yulievka and Chervony Yar in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statment.
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The liberation of Chervony Yar and Yulievka in the Zaporozhye region allows Russian forces to improve their tactical position in this sector of the front, expand the territories under their control, straighten the line of contact, and increase pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions.This is in addition to:"Two US-made HIMARS multiple rockets and 954 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Chervony Yar and Yulievka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

10:07 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 21.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Russian forces have liberated the village of Yulievka and Chervony Yar in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statment.
The liberation of Chervony Yar and Yulievka in the Zaporozhye region allows Russian forces to improve their tactical position in this sector of the front, expand the territories under their control, straighten the line of contact, and increase pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 335 military personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, six armored fighting vehicles, 11 vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to:
Over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 160 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Two US-made HIMARS multiple rockets and 954 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Varvarovka, Nikolaevka Settlements in Kharkov Region
16 October, 09:17 GMT
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