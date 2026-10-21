https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-forces-liberate-chervony-yar-and-yulievka-settlements-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124917318.html

Russian Forces Liberate Chervony Yar and Yulievka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Chervony Yar and Yulievka Settlements in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces have liberated the village of Yulievka and Chervony Yar in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statment.

2026-10-21T10:07+0000

2026-10-21T10:07+0000

2026-10-21T10:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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russian defense ministry

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

liberation

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The liberation of Chervony Yar and Yulievka in the Zaporozhye region allows Russian forces to improve their tactical position in this sector of the front, expand the territories under their control, straighten the line of contact, and increase pressure on Ukrainian defensive positions.This is in addition to:"Two US-made HIMARS multiple rockets and 954 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-liberates-varvarovka-nikolaevka-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124888294.html

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zaporozhye, russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), liberation