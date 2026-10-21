https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/zelensky-agrees-to-territorial-concessions-under-us-pressure--swedish-military-veteran-1124921028.html

Zelensky Agrees to Territorial Concessions Under US Pressure – Swedish Military Veteran

Zelensky Agrees to Territorial Concessions Under US Pressure – Swedish Military Veteran

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky has realized how dependent Ukraine is on US intelligence and Starlink and is now taking a more reasonable stance, Mikael Valtersson, a Swedish Armed Forces and air defense veteran and former chief of staff for the Sweden Democrats, tells Sputnik.

2026-10-21T16:30+0000

2026-10-21T16:30+0000

2026-10-21T16:30+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

ukraine

russia

starlink

us

europe

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"[Zelensky] has said that he could accept a solution that formalizes Russian control of the 25% of Ukraine that currently is in Russian hands," the pundit notes.Diplomatic relations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine have shifted considerably throughout October, according to Valtersson. The month began with a diesel deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, followed by the US president’s decision to hold off on imposing new sanctions on Russia.The Trump administration has grown increasingly skeptical of Ukraine, and particularly of Zelensky, that has translated into reported Starlink speed restrictions and reduced intelligence sharing.However, Valtersson stresses that any diplomatic settlement must be comprehensive and address the root causes of the conflict, warning that Ukraine, with European support, could resume hostilities against Russia under a future US administration."If everything is solved in a deal now, it will be much harder for Ukraine to restart the conflict, since they risk being seen as an aggressor and get very limited foreign support," he concludes.Ukraine is prepared to accept a peace deal, Zelensky said earlier, signaling his willingness to accept a plan under which Ukraine would retain 75% of its pre-conflict territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/new-round-of-trilateral-talks-between-russia-us-and-ukraine-may-take-place-in-abu-dhabi---aide-1124920483.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, ukraine, russia, starlink, us, europe, military & intelligence, elon musk, opinion