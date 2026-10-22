https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/abu-dhabi-under-discussion-as-site-for-trilateral-meeting-on-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-1124924721.html

Abu Dhabi Under Discussion as Site for Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin

Abu Dhabi Under Discussion as Site for Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin

Sputnik International

"For now, Abu Dhabi is being discussed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media.

2026-10-22T13:16+0000

2026-10-22T13:16+0000

2026-10-22T13:16+0000

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dmitry peskov

steve witkoff

yuri ushakov

abu dhabi

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Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, during their meeting in Saint Petersburg yesterday, that Russia was ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November. Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov then said that a new round of the negotiations could take place in Abu Dhabi.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html

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dmitry peskov, steve witkoff, yuri ushakov, abu dhabi, russia, kremlin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations, peace process, peace talks