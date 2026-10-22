https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/abu-dhabi-under-discussion-as-site-for-trilateral-meeting-on-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-1124924721.html
Abu Dhabi Under Discussion as Site for Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
Abu Dhabi Under Discussion as Site for Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
Sputnik International
"For now, Abu Dhabi is being discussed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media.
2026-10-22T13:16+0000
2026-10-22T13:16+0000
2026-10-22T13:16+0000
world
dmitry peskov
steve witkoff
yuri ushakov
abu dhabi
russia
kremlin
peace negotiations
negotiating process
negotiations
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/15/1124919071_0:0:3040:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_9922cd3ec73084021898d819c1f69490.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, during their meeting in Saint Petersburg yesterday, that Russia was ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November. Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov then said that a new round of the negotiations could take place in Abu Dhabi.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html
abu dhabi
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/15/1124919071_64:0:2795:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9612bc3b49c919b207d83170443da6a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, steve witkoff, yuri ushakov, abu dhabi, russia, kremlin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations, peace process, peace talks
dmitry peskov, steve witkoff, yuri ushakov, abu dhabi, russia, kremlin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations, peace process, peace talks
Abu Dhabi Under Discussion as Site for Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
"For now, Abu Dhabi is being discussed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff
, during their meeting in Saint Petersburg yesterday, that Russia was ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November.
Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov then said that a new round of the negotiations could take place in Abu Dhabi.