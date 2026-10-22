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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/abu-dhabi-under-discussion-as-site-for-trilateral-meeting-on-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-1124924721.html
Abu Dhabi Under Discussion as Site for Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
Abu Dhabi Under Discussion as Site for Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin
Sputnik International
"For now, Abu Dhabi is being discussed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media.
2026-10-22T13:16+0000
2026-10-22T13:16+0000
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Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, during their meeting in Saint Petersburg yesterday, that Russia was ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November. Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov then said that a new round of the negotiations could take place in Abu Dhabi.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html
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dmitry peskov, steve witkoff, yuri ushakov, abu dhabi, russia, kremlin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations, peace process, peace talks

Abu Dhabi Under Discussion as Site for Trilateral Meeting on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin

13:16 GMT 22.10.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
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"For now, Abu Dhabi is being discussed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin informed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, during their meeting in Saint Petersburg yesterday, that Russia was ready to resume negotiations on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November.
Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov then said that a new round of the negotiations could take place in Abu Dhabi.
Meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
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Putin Informs Witkoff About Russia's Readiness to Resume Trilateral Negotiations on Ukraine - Aide
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