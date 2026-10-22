https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-and-china-strengthen-judicial-cooperation-to-tackle-cyber-threats-1124924013.html
Russia and China Strengthen Judicial Cooperation to Tackle Cyber Threats
Russia and China Strengthen Judicial Cooperation to Tackle Cyber Threats
Sputnik International
During a meeting with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Russian Supreme Court Chairman Igor Krasnov emphasized the importance of the professional dialogue established during his previous visits to China as Russia's Prosecutor General.
2026-10-22T09:47+0000
2026-10-22T09:47+0000
2026-10-22T09:47+0000
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Krasnov emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and the professional dialogue established during his earlier visits to China as Russia's Prosecutor General. According to Krasnov, transnational criminal networks are increasingly exploiting digital technologies, creating new challenges for courts, including emerging categories of cases and digital evidence.He stressed that addressing these threats requires stronger international cooperation and modern legal mechanisms, highlighting the importance of continued coordination between Russian and Chinese judicial authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/comprehensive-approach-to-form-an-impeccable-russian-chinese-legal-cooperation-mechanism--krasnov-1124922482.html
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china, russia, cooperation, prosecutor, prosecutor general's office, cyber attack, cyber crime
china, russia, cooperation, prosecutor, prosecutor general's office, cyber attack, cyber crime
Russia and China Strengthen Judicial Cooperation to Tackle Cyber Threats
Russia and China are strengthening cooperation to combat the criminal misuse of digital technologies, Russian Supreme Court Chairman Igor Krasnov said during a meeting with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
Krasnov emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and the professional dialogue established during his earlier visits to China as Russia's Prosecutor General.
According to Krasnov, transnational criminal networks are increasingly exploiting digital technologies, creating new challenges for courts, including emerging categories of cases and digital evidence.
He stressed that addressing these threats requires stronger international cooperation and modern legal mechanisms, highlighting the importance of continued coordination between Russian and Chinese
judicial authorities.