https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-and-china-strengthen-judicial-cooperation-to-tackle-cyber-threats-1124924013.html

Russia and China Strengthen Judicial Cooperation to Tackle Cyber Threats

Russia and China Strengthen Judicial Cooperation to Tackle Cyber Threats

Sputnik International

During a meeting with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Russian Supreme Court Chairman Igor Krasnov emphasized the importance of the professional dialogue established during his previous visits to China as Russia's Prosecutor General.

2026-10-22T09:47+0000

2026-10-22T09:47+0000

2026-10-22T09:47+0000

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Krasnov emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and the professional dialogue established during his earlier visits to China as Russia's Prosecutor General. According to Krasnov, transnational criminal networks are increasingly exploiting digital technologies, creating new challenges for courts, including emerging categories of cases and digital evidence.He stressed that addressing these threats requires stronger international cooperation and modern legal mechanisms, highlighting the importance of continued coordination between Russian and Chinese judicial authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/comprehensive-approach-to-form-an-impeccable-russian-chinese-legal-cooperation-mechanism--krasnov-1124922482.html

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china, russia, cooperation, prosecutor, prosecutor general's office, cyber attack, cyber crime