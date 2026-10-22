https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-continues-striking-ukraines-military-logistics-energy-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1124925511.html
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-22T15:53+0000
2026-10-22T15:53+0000
2026-10-22T16:21+0000
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"Today, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on energy facilities that ensure the functioning of military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships delivering supplies to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
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Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
15:53 GMT 22.10.2026 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 22.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Today, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on energy facilities that ensure the functioning of military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces struck
two dry cargo ships delivering supplies to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Two dry cargo ships, which were delivering supplies to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian forces, were struck while transiting by sea," the statement read.