International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-continues-striking-ukraines-military-logistics-energy-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1124925511.html
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-22T15:53+0000
2026-10-22T16:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/106428/23/1064282303_0:158:3236:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f03f23381435fcf1a7d1e675850ab6.jpg
"Today, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on energy facilities that ensure the functioning of military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships delivering supplies to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/massive-russian-overnight-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-defense-industry-sites--mod-1124922701.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/106428/23/1064282303_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11f28c1ad233ad7fad0a23d04596b7f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike

Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD

15:53 GMT 22.10.2026 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 22.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankMulti-purpose fighter MiG-31 with the hypersonic Kinzhal rocket on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
Multi-purpose fighter MiG-31 with the hypersonic Kinzhal rocket on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Today, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on energy facilities that ensure the functioning of military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships delivering supplies to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two dry cargo ships, which were delivering supplies to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian forces, were struck while transiting by sea," the statement read.

Launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Massive Russian Overnight Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Sites – MoD
07:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала