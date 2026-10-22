https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-continues-striking-ukraines-military-logistics-energy-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1124925511.html

Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD

Russia Continues Striking Ukraine's Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-10-22T15:53+0000

2026-10-22T15:53+0000

2026-10-22T16:21+0000

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"Today, the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on energy facilities that ensure the functioning of military-industrial complex enterprises and logistics centers in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian armed forces struck two dry cargo ships delivering supplies to the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/massive-russian-overnight-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-defense-industry-sites--mod-1124922701.html

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