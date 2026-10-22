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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/massive-russian-overnight-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-defense-industry-sites--mod-1124922701.html
Massive Russian Overnight Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Sites – MoD
Massive Russian Overnight Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Sites – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out a massive overnight strike targeting Ukrainian defense industry facilities with precision-guided ground-launched weapons and drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-22T07:06+0000
2026-10-22T07:06+0000
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The Russian armed forces struck the Yuzhny railway bridge in Kiev, used for transit transportation of military goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian armed forces also struck the Antonov enterprise in Kiev, which produces FP-5 Flamingo missiles, FP-9 and FP-9 tactical missiles and UAVs, as well as a warehouse complex in Kiev, on the basis of which the production of UAVs and Hornet barrage ammunition was launched, the ministry said. "As a result of the strike, the infrastructure facilities of the Kiliya port, designed for unloading and storing military equipment supplied to Ukraine from abroad, were hit in the Odessa region," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian troops hit a cargo ship delivering cargo intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Chernomorsk, as well as an industrial enterprise manufacturing drones and components for robotic complexes, in Kiev, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/russian-forces-press-on-with-strikes-against-ukraines-military-infrastructure-1124920646.html
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Massive Russian Overnight Strikes Hammer Ukrainian Defense Industry Sites – MoD

07:06 GMT 22.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces carried out a massive overnight strike targeting Ukrainian defense industry facilities with precision-guided ground-launched weapons and drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Russian armed forces struck the Yuzhny railway bridge in Kiev, used for transit transportation of military goods, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of the strike, in the city of Kiev ... the Yuzhny railway bridge, used for transit transportation of military goods by road and rail, was hit," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces also struck the Antonov enterprise in Kiev, which produces FP-5 Flamingo missiles, FP-9 and FP-9 tactical missiles and UAVs, as well as a warehouse complex in Kiev, on the basis of which the production of UAVs and Hornet barrage ammunition was launched, the ministry said.
"As a result of the strike, the infrastructure facilities of the Kiliya port, designed for unloading and storing military equipment supplied to Ukraine from abroad, were hit in the Odessa region," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian troops hit a cargo ship delivering cargo intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Chernomorsk, as well as an industrial enterprise manufacturing drones and components for robotic complexes, in Kiev, the statement read.
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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Press on With Strikes Against Ukraine’s Military Infrastructure
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