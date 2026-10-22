https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russian-forces-liberate-mirovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124923329.html

Russian Forces Liberate Mirovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Mirovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces have liberated the village of Mirovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statment.

2026-10-22T09:20+0000

2026-10-22T09:20+0000

2026-10-22T09:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

zaporozhye

ukraine

russia

liberation

russian armed forces

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/0a/1118890975_0:131:3072:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_0f68dd184cabafae6afadf6bfe318696.jpg

The liberation of Mirovka strengthens Russian positions in the eastern Zaporozhye region, expands their foothold deeper into Ukrainian defenses and allows them to establish fire control over a key road, creating favorable conditions for further advances westward and straightening the front line.This is in addition to:"A total of 1,226 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russia-liberates-varvarovka-nikolaevka-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124888294.html

zaporozhye

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, zaporozhye, ukraine, russia, liberation, russian armed forces