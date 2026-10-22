https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russian-forces-liberate-mirovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124923329.html
Russian Forces Liberate Mirovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Mirovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the village of Mirovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statment.
2026-10-22T09:20+0000
2026-10-22T09:20+0000
2026-10-22T09:20+0000
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The liberation of Mirovka strengthens Russian positions in the eastern Zaporozhye region, expands their foothold deeper into Ukrainian defenses and allows them to establish fire control over a key road, creating favorable conditions for further advances westward and straightening the front line.This is in addition to:"A total of 1,226 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
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russian defense ministry, zaporozhye, ukraine, russia, liberation, russian armed forces
Russian Forces Liberate Mirovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian forces have liberated the village of Mirovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of Mirovka strengthens Russian positions in the eastern Zaporozhye region, expands their foothold deeper into Ukrainian defenses
and allows them to establish fire control over a key road, creating favorable conditions for further advances westward and straightening the front line.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 345 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, five field artillery guns, six electronic warfare and counter-battery warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
Over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 245 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 185 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"A total of 1,226 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.