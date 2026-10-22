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Russian Forces Liberate Mirovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Mirovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the village of Mirovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statment.
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The liberation of Mirovka strengthens Russian positions in the eastern Zaporozhye region, expands their foothold deeper into Ukrainian defenses and allows them to establish fire control over a key road, creating favorable conditions for further advances westward and straightening the front line.This is in addition to:"A total of 1,226 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Mirovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

09:20 GMT 22.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankA serviceman fires a machine gun during a combat training at Bamburovo Marine Corps training ground of the Russian Pacific Fleet
A serviceman fires a machine gun during a combat training at Bamburovo Marine Corps training ground of the Russian Pacific Fleet - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
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Russian forces have liberated the village of Mirovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of Mirovka strengthens Russian positions in the eastern Zaporozhye region, expands their foothold deeper into Ukrainian defenses and allows them to establish fire control over a key road, creating favorable conditions for further advances westward and straightening the front line.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 345 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, five field artillery guns, six electronic warfare and counter-battery warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.

This is in addition to:

Over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 245 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 185 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"A total of 1,226 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Varvarovka, Nikolaevka Settlements in Kharkov Region
16 October, 09:17 GMT
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