https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russian-strikes-strangle-ukrainian-supply-lines-and-targeting-systems--expert-1124925187.html

Russian Strikes Strangle Ukrainian Supply Lines and Targeting Systems – Expert

Russian Strikes Strangle Ukrainian Supply Lines and Targeting Systems – Expert

Sputnik International

The more Russia degrades Ukrainian military logistics and drone-targeting infrastructure, the sooner Ukrainian forces will be forced to surrender, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.

2026-10-22T13:31+0000

2026-10-22T13:31+0000

2026-10-22T13:31+0000

analysis

ukraine

odessa

russia

us

europe

military & intelligence

opinion

dnepr

data centers

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“Russia is not striking abstract ‘warehouses,’ but specific links in a single supply chain,” says the pundit. By targeting both final assembly facilities and ammunition production, Russian strikes are eroding Ukraine’s ability to replenish its stocks in time. As a result, fewer drones and missiles are launched against Russia and its civilians.Logistics Locked in ChokeholdBorzenko identifies Ukraine’s two main supply routes: the first runs through Poland; the second runs through Odessa, via the Black Sea.With Ukrainian forces already facing ammunition shortages, even a week-long interruption could have dire consequences for entire sectors of the front.Data CentersRather than striking at random, Russia is hitting specific military and logistics nodes — the bridge over the Dnepr, railway stations, substations, data centers, and warehouses storing missiles and drones, the pundit says.On the night of October 22, Russian forces struck Ukrainian defense and infrastructure targets, hammering the Antonov plant, the Khladokombinat No. 3 warehouse complex, and the Yuzhny Bridge in Kiev. In Kremenchug, a Geran-4 drone destroyed the Vizit-Net telecommunications center beyond repair.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russian-strikes-on-data-centers-disrupt-nato-intelligence-support-for-ukraine--expert-1124902141.html

ukraine

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Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, odessa, russia, us, europe, military & intelligence, opinion, dnepr, data centers, logistics, poland, black sea