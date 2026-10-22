International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russian-strikes-strangle-ukrainian-supply-lines-and-targeting-systems--expert-1124925187.html
Russian Strikes Strangle Ukrainian Supply Lines and Targeting Systems – Expert
Russian Strikes Strangle Ukrainian Supply Lines and Targeting Systems – Expert
Sputnik International
The more Russia degrades Ukrainian military logistics and drone-targeting infrastructure, the sooner Ukrainian forces will be forced to surrender, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
2026-10-22T13:31+0000
2026-10-22T13:31+0000
analysis
ukraine
odessa
russia
us
europe
military & intelligence
opinion
dnepr
data centers
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed27ffd689855fa8e5e22fb90d521d67.jpg
“Russia is not striking abstract ‘warehouses,’ but specific links in a single supply chain,” says the pundit. By targeting both final assembly facilities and ammunition production, Russian strikes are eroding Ukraine’s ability to replenish its stocks in time. As a result, fewer drones and missiles are launched against Russia and its civilians.Logistics Locked in ChokeholdBorzenko identifies Ukraine’s two main supply routes: the first runs through Poland; the second runs through Odessa, via the Black Sea.With Ukrainian forces already facing ammunition shortages, even a week-long interruption could have dire consequences for entire sectors of the front.Data CentersRather than striking at random, Russia is hitting specific military and logistics nodes — the bridge over the Dnepr, railway stations, substations, data centers, and warehouses storing missiles and drones, the pundit says.On the night of October 22, Russian forces struck Ukrainian defense and infrastructure targets, hammering the Antonov plant, the Khladokombinat No. 3 warehouse complex, and the Yuzhny Bridge in Kiev. In Kremenchug, a Geran-4 drone destroyed the Vizit-Net telecommunications center beyond repair.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russian-strikes-on-data-centers-disrupt-nato-intelligence-support-for-ukraine--expert-1124902141.html
ukraine
odessa
russia
poland
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86f31c8099634d8bd5fa2767e485bcdf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, odessa, russia, us, europe, military & intelligence, opinion, dnepr, data centers, logistics, poland, black sea
ukraine, odessa, russia, us, europe, military & intelligence, opinion, dnepr, data centers, logistics, poland, black sea

Russian Strikes Strangle Ukrainian Supply Lines and Targeting Systems – Expert

13:31 GMT 22.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankDrills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The more Russia degrades Ukrainian military logistics and drone-targeting infrastructure, the sooner Ukrainian forces will be forced to surrender, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
“Russia is not striking abstract ‘warehouses,’ but specific links in a single supply chain,” says the pundit.
“The Antonov facility is an aircraft manufacturing plant where both Flamingo missiles and long- and medium-range drones were assembled. Khladokombinat No. 3 is a warehouse complex that was repurposed for the production of Hornet drones,” he explains.
By targeting both final assembly facilities and ammunition production, Russian strikes are eroding Ukraine’s ability to replenish its stocks in time. As a result, fewer drones and missiles are launched against Russia and its civilians.

Logistics Locked in Chokehold

Borzenko identifies Ukraine’s two main supply routes: the first runs through Poland; the second runs through Odessa, via the Black Sea.
“Up to 90% of cargo traffic passed through the Yuzhny Bridge and Odessa ports,” he says. “By disrupting these logistics routes, Russia is making it harder to deliver weapons to the front lines.”
With Ukrainian forces already facing ammunition shortages, even a week-long interruption could have dire consequences for entire sectors of the front.
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian Geran-2 Drones
Russian Geran-2 Drones - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
Russian Geran-2 Drones
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
/
Go to the mediabank

Data Centers

Rather than striking at random, Russia is hitting specific military and logistics nodes — the bridge over the Dnepr, railway stations, substations, data centers, and warehouses storing missiles and drones, the pundit says.
“Ukrainian data centers are linked to drone guidance systems, and destroying these data centers is Russia’s number-one priority,” Borzenko stresses.
On the night of October 22, Russian forces struck Ukrainian defense and infrastructure targets, hammering the Antonov plant, the Khladokombinat No. 3 warehouse complex, and the Yuzhny Bridge in Kiev. In Kremenchug, a Geran-4 drone destroyed the Vizit-Net telecommunications center beyond repair.
A NATO AWACS aircraft is directed to a parking position at the Baza 90 Romanian air force base in Otopeni, Romania - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Strikes on Data Centers Disrupt NATO Intelligence Support for Ukraine – Expert
19 October, 13:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала