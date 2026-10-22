https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russian-strikes-strangle-ukrainian-supply-lines-and-targeting-systems--expert-1124925187.html
Russian Strikes Strangle Ukrainian Supply Lines and Targeting Systems – Expert
Russian Strikes Strangle Ukrainian Supply Lines and Targeting Systems – Expert
Sputnik International
The more Russia degrades Ukrainian military logistics and drone-targeting infrastructure, the sooner Ukrainian forces will be forced to surrender, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
2026-10-22T13:31+0000
2026-10-22T13:31+0000
2026-10-22T13:31+0000
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“Russia is not striking abstract ‘warehouses,’ but specific links in a single supply chain,” says the pundit. By targeting both final assembly facilities and ammunition production, Russian strikes are eroding Ukraine’s ability to replenish its stocks in time. As a result, fewer drones and missiles are launched against Russia and its civilians.Logistics Locked in ChokeholdBorzenko identifies Ukraine’s two main supply routes: the first runs through Poland; the second runs through Odessa, via the Black Sea.With Ukrainian forces already facing ammunition shortages, even a week-long interruption could have dire consequences for entire sectors of the front.Data CentersRather than striking at random, Russia is hitting specific military and logistics nodes — the bridge over the Dnepr, railway stations, substations, data centers, and warehouses storing missiles and drones, the pundit says.On the night of October 22, Russian forces struck Ukrainian defense and infrastructure targets, hammering the Antonov plant, the Khladokombinat No. 3 warehouse complex, and the Yuzhny Bridge in Kiev. In Kremenchug, a Geran-4 drone destroyed the Vizit-Net telecommunications center beyond repair.
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ukraine, odessa, russia, us, europe, military & intelligence, opinion, dnepr, data centers, logistics, poland, black sea
Russian Strikes Strangle Ukrainian Supply Lines and Targeting Systems – Expert
The more Russia degrades Ukrainian military logistics and drone-targeting infrastructure, the sooner Ukrainian forces will be forced to surrender, military journalist Alexey Borzenko tells Sputnik.
“Russia is not striking abstract ‘warehouses,’ but specific links in a single supply chain,” says the pundit.
“The Antonov facility is an aircraft manufacturing plant where both Flamingo missiles and long- and medium-range drones were assembled. Khladokombinat No. 3 is a warehouse complex that was repurposed for the production of Hornet drones,” he explains.
By targeting both final assembly facilities and ammunition production, Russian strikes
are eroding Ukraine’s ability to replenish its stocks in time. As a result, fewer drones and missiles are launched against Russia and its civilians.
Logistics Locked in Chokehold
Borzenko identifies Ukraine’s two main supply routes: the first runs through Poland; the second runs through Odessa, via the Black Sea.
“Up to 90% of cargo traffic passed through the Yuzhny Bridge and Odessa ports,” he says. “By disrupting these logistics routes, Russia is making it harder to deliver weapons to the front lines.”
With Ukrainian forces already facing ammunition shortages, even a week-long interruption could have dire consequences for entire sectors of the front.
Rather than striking at random, Russia is hitting specific military and logistics nodes — the bridge over the Dnepr, railway stations, substations, data centers
, and warehouses storing missiles and drones, the pundit says.
“Ukrainian data centers are linked to drone guidance systems, and destroying these data centers is Russia’s number-one priority,” Borzenko stresses.
On the night of October 22, Russian forces struck Ukrainian defense and infrastructure targets, hammering the Antonov plant, the Khladokombinat No. 3 warehouse complex, and the Yuzhny Bridge in Kiev. In Kremenchug, a Geran-4 drone destroyed the Vizit-Net telecommunications center beyond repair.