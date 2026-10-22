https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russias-fsb-detains-ukraines-agent-for-transmitting-sensitive-data-1124922846.html

Russia's FSB Detains Ukraine's Agent for Transmitting Sensitive Data

Russia's FSB Detains Ukraine's Agent for Transmitting Sensitive Data

Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had detained a resident of Sevastopol, who provided the Security Service of Ukraine with information about the locations of military equipment and units of the Black Sea Fleet.

2026-10-22T07:39+0000

2026-10-22T07:39+0000

2026-10-22T07:39+0000

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russia

ukraine

sevastopol

security service of ukraine

federal security service

russian armed forces

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The illegal activities of a Russian citizen, born in 1969, an identified agent of the fifth directorate of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, suspected of treason, were suppressed, the FSB said in a statement. "The resident of Sevastopol proactively contacted a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine for selfish reasons and transmitted information about the locations of military equipment and units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet via WhatsApp messenger [owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism]. Subsequently, this information could be used by the enemy against the security of the Russian Federation … The person was detained by the FSB of Russia," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-kiev-attempt-to-attack-baltimor-airfield-in-voronezh-with-uavs-1124873411.html

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russia, ukraine, sevastopol, security service of ukraine, federal security service, russian armed forces