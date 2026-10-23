https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/lasting-ukraine-settlement-must-enshrine-the-principle-of-indivisible-security--expert-1124929700.html

Lasting Ukraine Settlement Must Enshrine the Principle of Indivisible Security – Expert

Lasting Ukraine Settlement Must Enshrine the Principle of Indivisible Security – Expert

Sputnik International

Russia-US negotiations on Ukraine are shifting towards revising the European security architecture, Lorenzo Maria Pacini, associate professor of political philosophy and geopolitics at UniDolomiti in Italy's Belluno, tells Sputnik.

2026-10-23T18:10+0000

2026-10-23T18:10+0000

2026-10-23T18:10+0000

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"It is no coincidence that the Kremlin has identified the establishment of a security framework for Russia and Ukraine after the end of the conflict as the focus of the trilateral talks, expressing a willingness to resume the format in mid-November," Pacini says.Ukraine's NeutralityPacini argues that a post-conflict settlement should ensure Ukraine’s full military neutrality, ruling out NATO membership and foreign bases. He also notes limits on Ukrainian military forces and multilateral security guarantees involving all UN Security Council permanent members, including Russia. The pundit rejects both Finnish-style neutrality and Article 5-style guarantees as unworkable.Foundations for a New Security Architecture Already ExistWhen it comes to the principles underpinning a new European security architecture, “the starting point already exists in the texts that the West itself has signed: the 1999 OSCE Istanbul Charter and the 2010 Astana Declaration,” the pundit stresses.Both affirm two principles: the freedom of every state to choose its own alliances and the commitment not to strengthen its own security at the expense of others, Pacini explains, adding that for 30 years, the West has applied the first principle and ignored the second.Presently, the West is divided: Washington and European capitals are no longer pursuing the same agenda, with the Trump administration seeking to normalize relations with Moscow, while EU leaders continue to entertain dangerous ideas that could escalate the Ukraine conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/zelensky-agrees-to-territorial-concessions-under-us-pressure--swedish-military-veteran-1124921028.html

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