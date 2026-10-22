https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/no-sign-from-ukraine-or-europe-on-readiness-for-dialogue---kremlin-1124924263.html

No Sign From Ukraine or Europe on Readiness for Dialogue - Kremlin

No Sign From Ukraine or Europe on Readiness for Dialogue - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The Kremlin has not heard a single statement from Ukraine or European countries indicating a willingness to move from escalation to dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-10-22T10:25+0000

2026-10-22T10:25+0000

2026-10-22T10:26+0000

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dmitry peskov

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steve witkoff

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Journalists asked Peskov how the Kremlin assessed the readiness of Ukraine and several European governments to move from escalation to genuine dialogue on terms that take Russia's security interests into account.Public discussion of the agreements reached during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff could only be harmful, Dmitry Peskov said."As you understand, mediation in such a complex negotiation process must be conducted discreetly. Any megaphone diplomacy could only do harm, and publicly discussing counterproposals could be even more damaging," Peskov told reporters, explaining that he could not disclose details of the new proposals Witkoff had presented to Putin.Vladimir Putin has not sent written proposals on the Ukrainian settlement with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Peskov said."No," Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin had given Witkoff written proposals on the Ukrainian settlement.Public discussion of agreements reached at the meeting between Putin and Witkoff may harm the process, Peskov added.A conversation with US President Donald Trump is not on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but if desired, it can be quickly agreed upon, Dmitry Peskov added.Putin and Trump constantly assure each other of their readiness to talk to each other at any moment, the official added.Vladimir Putin has not yet made a decision on the composition of the Russian negotiating group for a new round of trilateral contacts on Ukraine, Peskov said.There are no specific plans for Putin's meeting with Russian negotiators yet, but there is still time before the new round of contacts, Peskov added.The US administration is doing a lot to promote a peace settlement on Ukraine, while Europe is not doing anything for this goal, Dmitry Peskov said."The US administration is doing a lot to promote a peaceful settlement [on Ukraine]. European capitals are doing nothing to promote a peaceful settlement, and they are doing a lot to provoke further military action," Peskov told reporters.Putin and Witkoff held talks in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. The Russian delegation also included presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).On G20 SummitA decision on Vladimir Putin's personal participation in the G20 summit has not yet been made, and the invitation is still being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."No decision was made about Putin's participation in this summit. There is an invitation to this summit, it will be considered taking into account all the circumstances," Peskov told reporters.The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15.On Russia-China CooperationRussian President Vladimir Putin and Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang have discussed cooperation between Russia and China in the energy sector during a meeting in St. Petersburg, Peskov said.When asked if the parties discussed the Power of Baikal Power project, the official answered in the negative.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-informs-witkoff-about-russias-readiness-to-resume-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine---aide-1124919469.html

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ukraine, dmitry peskov, russia, kremlin, dialogue, russian direct investment fund (rdif), vladimir putin, steve witkoff, g20