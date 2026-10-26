https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/ugandan-vice-president-arrives-in-moscow-to-attend-russia-africa-summit-1124938420.html

Ugandan Vice President Arrives in Moscow to Attend Russia-Africa Summit

Ugandan Vice President Arrives in Moscow to Attend Russia-Africa Summit

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo arrived in Moscow on Monday to participate in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik... 26.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-26T07:56+0000

2026-10-26T07:56+0000

2026-10-26T07:56+0000

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The Ugandan news outlet New Vision reported on Saturday that Alupo would lead the country's delegation at the summit.The president of Mali’s transitional period, Assimi Goita, was welcomed in Moscow with a table of Russian baked goods and a samovar.Goita arrived in the Russian capital on a special flight on Monday morning. To welcome the Malian leader, an honor guard was lined up at the aircraft’s gangway, and a table decked out with traditional savory Russian buns, baranki (ring-shaped bread rolls), and a samovar was also set. After the welcome ceremony, Goita left in a motorcade of cars with Malian flags.Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama arrived in Moscow on Monday to take part in the upcoming third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.In August, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that the country's president hoped for a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.The third Russia-Africa Summit will be held on October 28-29 in Moscow.Preparations for the third Russia–Africa summit are in the final stage, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Partnership with Africa Tatiana Dovgalenko said expressing hope that the African guests will enjoy Moscow."This is indeed the final stage [of the summit's preparation], and for the first time it will be held in Moscow, in the capital. We hope that our African guests will really enjoy it here," Dovgalenko said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-economic-investment-cooperation--russia-foreign-ministry-1124901440.html

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