https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/economic-community-of-central-africa-chairman-comes-to-moscow-for-russia-africa-summit-1124947637.html
Economic Community of Central Africa Chairman Comes to Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit
Economic Community of Central Africa Chairman Comes to Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Ezekiel Nibigira, the president of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-10-27T09:35+0000
2026-10-27T09:35+0000
2026-10-27T09:36+0000
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The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would host the heads of African organizations at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday for a working meeting. ECCAS representatives were invited to attend.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/putin-to-hold-24-bilateral-meetings-during-russia-africa-summit---kremlin-aide-1124943405.html
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Economic Community of Central Africa Chairman Comes to Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit
09:35 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 27.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ezekiel Nibigira, the president of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The third Russia-Africa summit
will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would host the heads of African organizations at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday for a working meeting. ECCAS representatives were invited to attend.