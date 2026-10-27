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Economic Community of Central Africa Chairman Comes to Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit
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Ezekiel Nibigira, the president of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
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Economic Community of Central Africa Chairman Comes to Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit

09:35 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 27.10.2026)
© Фотохост-агентство саммита и форума Россия-Африка / Go to the mediabankArrival of the Chairperson of the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Ezechiel Nibigira, in Moscow
Arrival of the Chairperson of the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Ezechiel Nibigira, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ezekiel Nibigira, the president of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would host the heads of African organizations at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday for a working meeting. ECCAS representatives were invited to attend.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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