https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/putin-to-hold-24-bilateral-meetings-during-russia-africa-summit---kremlin-aide-1124943405.html

Putin to Hold 24 Bilateral Meetings During Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin Aide

Putin to Hold 24 Bilateral Meetings During Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a marathon of 24 bilateral international meetings this week, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

2026-10-26T15:24+0000

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2026-10-26T16:23+0000

russia-africa summit 2026

yuri ushakov

vladimir putin

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"A multitude of bilateral meetings. I already mentioned that five meetings will take place on Tuesday, October 27. These bilateral meetings will then continue. We have counted 24 such meetings in total," Ushakov told reporters. Putin will hold meetings with the Egyptian president, the Ethiopian prime minister, and the president of the Republic of Congo on Wednesday, Ushakov said.The Russian president will meet with leaders of Burundi, Namibia, Kenya, Sudan, Madagascar, and Zimbabwe on October 29, Ushakov said. Putin will hold 11 meetings on Friday, including with the presidents of Ghana, Mali, Mauritania, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic, Ushakov said.Forty eight African countries have confirmed their participation in the Russia-Africa Summit, with 22 of them being represented by heads of state.Putin's meetings at the Russia-Africa summit allow for detailed discussion of the development of bilateral relations, he said."In the evening, also on October 28, an official reception will be held in the Palace of Facets on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in honor of the participants of the Russia-Africa summit," Ushakov added.Building Just World Order"We [Russia and African countries] are naturally allies in building a multipolar, just world order, free from dictates and double standards, based on the sovereign equality of states, respect for international law, and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelationship," Ushakov remarked.Africa is one of the most dynamically developing regions of the world and the continent of the future, Ushakov said, adding that Russia is increasing its diplomatic presence in Africa.Africa's Growing RoleUshakov mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the Russia-Africa Summit about the growing role of the continent's countries."Special attention in the speech [of Putin] will be paid to the growing role of Africa, the priority interaction of Russia with the countries of the continent, and other leading international and international organizations," Ushakov said at a briefing.Putin will also assess the prospects for the development of relations in trade and investment spheres in his speech at the summit, the official added.The Russian president will also speak about the new world order based on the principles of multipolarity, Ushakov concluded.The declaration following the Russia-Africa summit will contain agreed-upon approaches to developing Russian-African cooperation, he said."Following the summit itself, three important documents are planned to be adopted. This is the final declaration, which will set out agreed-upon approaches to developing Russian-African cooperation and deepening interaction on the international stage," Ushakov told reporters.A package of 33 documents will be signed following the summit, Ushakov said, adding that an agreement on cooperation in the field of AI will be signed.Gas Exporting Countries ForumRussian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Ushakov said."The forum begins tomorrow, October 27. Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will participate in the eighth summit. This forum will be held at the World Trade Center," Ushakov said at a briefing.The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is a reputable and substantial organization, and its member countries hold 70% of the world's proven gas reserves, Ushakov said."Six countries will be represented at the highest level. Five of them are participants of the GECF," Ushakov told reporters.The summit will be attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad Al-Manfi. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez will deliver a video message. The GECF observer country Mozambique will be represented by its President Daniel Chapo. Algeria will be represented at the Prime Minister's level, and other countries will send their relevant ministers.Turkmenistan and South Africa have become guest countries for the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Russia, Ushakov added.The Russia-Africa ​​Forum and summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum underscore Russia's special relations with countries of the global majority, Ushakov added.The Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow will provide a platform for depoliticized dialogue on the situation in the industry, Ushakov said."A platform that provides the opportunity for professional, depoliticized dialogue is clearly needed. The Gas Exporters Forum is precisely such a platform," Ushakov said at a briefing ahead of the summit.The declaration will be adopted following the summit, Ushakov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will address geopolitical challenges facing the gas industry in his speech at the summit.

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