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Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
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Third Russia-Africa Summit to Lead to Major Decisions, Outcomes – Russian Foreign Ministry
Third Russia-Africa Summit to Lead to Major Decisions, Outcomes – Russian Foreign Ministry
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The third Russia-Africa summit will lead to major decisions and outcomes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
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"We engage with African international structures and associations within the UN [United Nations], the African Union, BRICS, and more... And the third Russia-Africa summit will lead to major decisions and outcomes," Zakharova said during a meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum. Foreign participants in the summit, including journalists, were subjected to attempts to lure them away or otherwise dissuade them from traveling to Russia, the spokeswoman added.
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Third Russia-Africa Summit to Lead to Major Decisions, Outcomes – Russian Foreign Ministry

09:32 GMT 27.10.2026
© Host Photo Agency for the Russia–Africa Summit and Forum / Go to the mediabankMaria Zakharova’s meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa media forum in Moscow
Maria Zakharova’s meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa media forum in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The third Russia-Africa summit will lead to major decisions and outcomes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We engage with African international structures and associations within the UN [United Nations], the African Union, BRICS, and more... And the third Russia-Africa summit will lead to major decisions and outcomes," Zakharova said during a meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum.
Foreign participants in the summit, including journalists, were subjected to attempts to lure them away or otherwise dissuade them from traveling to Russia, the spokeswoman added.
Angolan Minister of State Dionisio Manuel da Fonseca. Moscow, October 26, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Angola's Minister of State Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
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