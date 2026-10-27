https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/third-russia-africa-summit-to-lead-to-major-decisions-outcomes--russian-foreign-ministry-1124947351.html
Third Russia-Africa Summit to Lead to Major Decisions, Outcomes – Russian Foreign Ministry
Third Russia-Africa Summit to Lead to Major Decisions, Outcomes – Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The third Russia-Africa summit will lead to major decisions and outcomes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
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"We engage with African international structures and associations within the UN [United Nations], the African Union, BRICS, and more... And the third Russia-Africa summit will lead to major decisions and outcomes," Zakharova said during a meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum. Foreign participants in the summit, including journalists, were subjected to attempts to lure them away or otherwise dissuade them from traveling to Russia, the spokeswoman added.
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Third Russia-Africa Summit to Lead to Major Decisions, Outcomes – Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The third Russia-Africa summit will lead to major decisions and outcomes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We engage with African international structures and associations within the UN [United Nations], the African Union, BRICS, and more... And the third Russia-Africa summit will lead to major decisions and outcomes," Zakharova said during a meeting with participants of the Russia-Africa 2026 media forum.
Foreign participants in the summit, including journalists, were subjected to attempts to lure them away or otherwise dissuade them from traveling to Russia, the spokeswoman added.