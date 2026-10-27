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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/iran-ready-to-implement-investment-initiatives-under-auspices-of-gecf---president-1124950032.html
Iran Ready to Implement Investment Initiatives Under Auspices of GECF - President
Iran Ready to Implement Investment Initiatives Under Auspices of GECF - President
Sputnik International
Iran is prepared to implement investment initiatives under the auspices of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T12:34+0000
2026-10-27T12:34+0000
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"As a founding member of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and the holder of the world's second-largest proven natural gas reserves, Iran reaffirms its readiness to play an even more active role in promoting multilateral diplomacy, sharing expert knowledge, and implementing investment initiatives in gas infrastructure, all under the auspices of this forum," Pezeshkian said during the GECF summit in Moscow. Foreign investors can count on comprehensive support, incentives, and preferential terms in Iran's oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors, the president added.The actions of the United States against Iran destabilize energy markets and provoke price shocks, Masoud Pezeshkian said.
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Iran Ready to Implement Investment Initiatives Under Auspices of GECF - President

12:34 GMT 27.10.2026
© Фотохост-агентство саммита ФСЭГ / Go to the mediabankIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is prepared to implement investment initiatives under the auspices of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.
"As a founding member of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and the holder of the world's second-largest proven natural gas reserves, Iran reaffirms its readiness to play an even more active role in promoting multilateral diplomacy, sharing expert knowledge, and implementing investment initiatives in gas infrastructure, all under the auspices of this forum," Pezeshkian said during the GECF summit in Moscow.
Foreign investors can count on comprehensive support, incentives, and preferential terms in Iran's oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors, the president added.
The actions of the United States against Iran destabilize energy markets and provoke price shocks, Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Economic terrorism in the form of the US naval and air blockade against Iran, as well as Washington's pressure on other countries to comply with this blockade, are illegal actions that seriously destabilize energy markets... Today, US military interventions in the Persian Gulf region are destabilizing not only the regional situation, but also provoking dangerous workshop shocks," Pezeshkian said.

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