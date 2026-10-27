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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/kenya-seeking-to-expand-exports-to-russia-attract-more-investment---foreign-ministry-1124955106.html
Kenya Seeking to Expand Exports to Russia, Attract More Investment - Foreign Ministry
Kenya Seeking to Expand Exports to Russia, Attract More Investment - Foreign Ministry
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Kenya intends to broaden access for its products to the Russian market and attract more investment during the third Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow from October 28–29, Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said.
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"Kenya will pursue practical economic gains, including greater access to the Russian market for Kenyan tea, coffee, and horticultural produce; investment in priority sectors; and partnerships in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, science, and technology," Mudavadi was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper on Monday. Mudavadi departed for Moscow on Monday. He is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for deepening economic and political cooperation. In addition, the Kenyan minister will meet with representatives of other countries participating in the summit. His agenda will also include education, vocational training, tourism, and technology transfer. According to the newspaper, in 2024, Kenya exported $48.48 million worth of goods to Russia, while imports from Russia totaled $589.78 million. Tea, coffee, and spices comprised the bulk of Kenyan exports.
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Kenya Seeking to Expand Exports to Russia, Attract More Investment - Foreign Ministry

07:58 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 27.10.2026)
© Host Photo Agency for the Russia–Africa Summit and Forum / Go to the mediabankArrival of Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi in Moscow
Arrival of Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kenya intends to broaden access for its products to the Russian market and attract more investment during the third Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow from October 28–29, Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said.
"Kenya will pursue practical economic gains, including greater access to the Russian market for Kenyan tea, coffee, and horticultural produce; investment in priority sectors; and partnerships in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, science, and technology," Mudavadi was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper on Monday.
Mudavadi departed for Moscow on Monday. He is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for deepening economic and political cooperation.
In addition, the Kenyan minister will meet with representatives of other countries participating in the summit. His agenda will also include education, vocational training, tourism, and technology transfer.
According to the newspaper, in 2024, Kenya exported $48.48 million worth of goods to Russia, while imports from Russia totaled $589.78 million. Tea, coffee, and spices comprised the bulk of Kenyan exports.
Arrival of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, Mulambo Haimbe, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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