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Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/top-zambian-ivorian-diplomats-arrive-in-moscow-for-3rd-russia-africa-summit-1124950451.html
Top Zambian, Ivorian Diplomats Arrive in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Top Zambian, Ivorian Diplomats Arrive in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
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Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and his Ivorian counterpart, Niale Kaba, have arrived in Moscow to attend the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
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The planes carrying the top African diplomats landed at one of Moscow's airports. In September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kaba, together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, took part in a ceremony to unveil a memorial plaque in honor of past permanent representatives to the UN. The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Sputnik was a media partner for the event.
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Top Zambian, Ivorian Diplomats Arrive in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit

13:51 GMT 27.10.2026
© Фотохост-агентство саммита и форума Россия-Африка / Go to the mediabankArrival of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, Mulambo Haimbe, in Moscow
Arrival of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, Mulambo Haimbe, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and his Ivorian counterpart, Niale Kaba, have arrived in Moscow to attend the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The planes carrying the top African diplomats landed at one of Moscow's airports.
In September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kaba, together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, took part in a ceremony to unveil a memorial plaque in honor of past permanent representatives to the UN.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Sputnik was a media partner for the event.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Russia Envisions Africa as Key Pillar of Multipolar World - Lavrov
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