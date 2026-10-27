https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/top-zambian-ivorian-diplomats-arrive-in-moscow-for-3rd-russia-africa-summit-1124950451.html
Top Zambian, Ivorian Diplomats Arrive in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Top Zambian, Ivorian Diplomats Arrive in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and his Ivorian counterpart, Niale Kaba, have arrived in Moscow to attend the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
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The planes carrying the top African diplomats landed at one of Moscow's airports. In September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kaba, together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, took part in a ceremony to unveil a memorial plaque in honor of past permanent representatives to the UN. The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Sputnik was a media partner for the event.
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Top Zambian, Ivorian Diplomats Arrive in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and his Ivorian counterpart, Niale Kaba, have arrived in Moscow to attend the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The planes carrying the top African diplomats landed at one of Moscow's airports.
In September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kaba, together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, took part in a ceremony to unveil a memorial plaque in honor of past permanent representatives to the UN.
The third Russia-Africa summit
will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Sputnik was a media partner for the event.