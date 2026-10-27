https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/lasers-and-emp-weapons-to-bolster-russias-anti-drone-dome-1124948578.html
Lasers and EMP Weapons to Bolster Russia’s Anti-Drone Dome
Lasers and EMP Weapons to Bolster Russia’s Anti-Drone Dome
Sputnik International
Russia’s counter-drone arsenal is set to expand with laser and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) systems entering serial production, Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec state corporation, said.
2026-10-27T12:09+0000
2026-10-27T12:09+0000
2026-10-27T12:09+0000
military & intelligence
russia
rostec
rosoboronexport
military-industrial commission
laser
laser weapons
combat laser
electromagnetic pulse (emp)
air defense systems (manpads)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/106218/28/1062182878_0:8:1246:708_1920x0_80_0_0_48c6eb6e5c0851203058be35d2dbe759.jpg
Rosoboronexport has yet to disclose the systems’ specifications, designations, or engagement ranges.Laser weapons focus energy on a target, potentially damaging its structure, propulsion system or sensors.Electromagnetic pulse weapons exploit drones’ reliance on electronics, disrupting or damaging onboard systems with bursts of electromagnetic energy.The systems will form part of the Anti-Drone Dome, an integrated defence system scheduled to be unveiled at the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on October 28–29.The layered system comprises:In June 2025, the Military-Industrial Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Rostec subsidiaries tested eight anti-drone laser systems of varying power.Previously, in 2020, Rostec unveiled the Rat (“warrior-host”), a mobile, multifunctional anti-drone system featuring a direct-energy laser weapon. The complex combines radar, automated communications detection and jamming, directed high-frequency suppression, and laser-based target neutralization.The Rat was designed to detect drones at ranges of up to 3.5 km and disrupt their control links within a radius of up to 2.5 km.The Anti-Drone Dome’s counter-drone arsenal presently includes the Pantsir-SMD-E surface-to-air missile system, the Pantsir-S1M gun-and-missile system, the Verba man-portable air-defensesystem (MANPADS), the TKB-1167 aerial target engagement system, and the Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system equipped with programmable airburst ammunition.The dome also incorporates systems for detecting and jamming drone command-and-navigation links, including Silok, Repellent-Patrol, Sky-Hunter 4PC, and the anti-drone variant of Radeskan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/third-russia-africa-summit-to-lead-to-major-decisions-outcomes--russian-foreign-ministry-1124947351.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/106218/28/1062182878_146:0:1099:715_1920x0_80_0_0_799a0468b49c30652b32c7ce6ee5e4c8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
military & intelligence, russia, rostec, rosoboronexport, military-industrial commission, laser, laser weapons, combat laser, electromagnetic pulse (emp), air defense systems (manpads), verba
military & intelligence, russia, rostec, rosoboronexport, military-industrial commission, laser, laser weapons, combat laser, electromagnetic pulse (emp), air defense systems (manpads), verba
Lasers and EMP Weapons to Bolster Russia’s Anti-Drone Dome
Russia’s counter-drone arsenal is set to expand with laser and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) systems entering serial production, Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec state corporation, said.
Rosoboronexport has yet to disclose the systems’ specifications, designations, or engagement ranges.
Laser weapons focus energy on a target, potentially damaging its structure, propulsion system or sensors.
Electromagnetic pulse weapons exploit drones’ reliance on electronics, disrupting or damaging onboard systems with bursts of electromagnetic energy.
The systems will form part of the Anti-Drone Dome
, an integrated defence system scheduled to be unveiled at the third Russia-Africa Summit
in Moscow on October 28–29.
The layered system comprises:
Airspace surveillance systems
UAV engagement and electronic warfare systems
A geoinformation system built around an automated command-and-control system
Physical protection measures
In June 2025, the Military-Industrial Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Rostec subsidiaries tested eight anti-drone laser systems of varying power.
Previously, in 2020, Rostec unveiled the Rat (“warrior-host”), a mobile, multifunctional anti-drone system featuring a direct-energy laser weapon. The complex combines radar, automated communications detection and jamming, directed high-frequency suppression, and laser-based target neutralization.
The Rat was designed to detect drones at ranges of up to 3.5 km and disrupt their control links within a radius of up to 2.5 km.
The Anti-Drone Dome’s counter-drone arsenal presently includes the Pantsir-SMD-E surface-to-air missile system, the Pantsir-S1M gun-and-missile system, the Verba man-portable air-defensesystem (MANPADS), the TKB-1167 aerial target engagement system, and the Citadel anti-aircraft artillery system equipped with programmable airburst ammunition.
The dome also incorporates systems for detecting and jamming drone command-and-navigation links, including Silok, Repellent-Patrol, Sky-Hunter 4PC, and the anti-drone variant of Radeskan.