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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/netanyahu-sought-to-order-preparations-for-strikes-on-iran-days-before-elections---reports-1124952020.html
Netanyahu Sought to Order Preparations for Strikes on Iran Days Before Elections - Reports
Netanyahu Sought to Order Preparations for Strikes on Iran Days Before Elections - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to order the military to prepare for a possible hostile action against Iran just 72 hours before the elections in his country, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing Israeli officials.
2026-10-27T14:18+0000
2026-10-27T14:18+0000
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Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Gen. Eyal Zamir refused to comply, warning of a potential miscalculation and escalation that could cancel the elections and noting that there was no operational need for such steps, after which Netanyahu backtracked on the plans, the report said. The prime minister has spent weeks in an effort to convince US President Donald Trump to allow for strikes against Iran before the elections, however, the US leader did not agree, the report added. Earlier in the day, the Central Elections Committee said that over 3.2 million Israelis, or 44.9%, cast their votes in the parliamentary elections by 2:00 p.m. local time, which is a turnout not seen since 1973. The main powers in the ruling coalition are the right-wing Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the ultranationalist Religious Zionist Party, Jewish Power, as well as the ultra-Orthodox Torah Judaism and Shas parties. The key opposition forces are the centrist Yashar party led by Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, the centrist Together alliance of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the right-wing Israel Our Home party headed by Avigdor Lieberman. According to polls, a joint list of Arab parties and the left-wing Democrats party are also expected to clear the electoral threshold.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/netanyahu-says-he-discussed-change-of-power-in-iran-with-trump-on-october-18-1124912613.html
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benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, middle east, israel, iran, israel defense forces (idf), democrats

Netanyahu Sought to Order Preparations for Strikes on Iran Days Before Elections - Reports

14:18 GMT 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to order the military to prepare for a possible hostile action against Iran just 72 hours before the elections in his country, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing Israeli officials.
Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Gen. Eyal Zamir refused to comply, warning of a potential miscalculation and escalation that could cancel the elections and noting that there was no operational need for such steps, after which Netanyahu backtracked on the plans, the report said.
The prime minister has spent weeks in an effort to convince US President Donald Trump to allow for strikes against Iran before the elections, however, the US leader did not agree, the report added.
Earlier in the day, the Central Elections Committee said that over 3.2 million Israelis, or 44.9%, cast their votes in the parliamentary elections by 2:00 p.m. local time, which is a turnout not seen since 1973.
The main powers in the ruling coalition are the right-wing Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the ultranationalist Religious Zionist Party, Jewish Power, as well as the ultra-Orthodox Torah Judaism and Shas parties.
The key opposition forces are the centrist Yashar party led by Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, the centrist Together alliance of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the right-wing Israel Our Home party headed by Avigdor Lieberman. According to polls, a joint list of Arab parties and the left-wing Democrats party are also expected to clear the electoral threshold.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
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Netanyahu Says He Discussed Change of Power in Iran With Trump on October 18
20 October, 16:54 GMT
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