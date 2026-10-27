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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/norway-finland-russias-neighbors-their-decision-to-talk-very-important---kremlin-1124957682.html
Norway, Finland Russia's Neighbors, Their Decision to Talk Very Important - Kremlin
Norway, Finland Russia's Neighbors, Their Decision to Talk Very Important - Kremlin
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Norway and Finland are Russia's neighbors, and it is very important for Moscow that they decided to talk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
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"This is an important conversation. It is always better to communicate each other's positions from the first source. Norway and Finland are our neighbors—border states. And it is very important for us that these states decided to talk," Peskov told Channel One.Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin had a phone call with Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. The Kremlin said that Putin assessed the current situation in the Ukrainian conflict zone during the conversation, recalling the conflict's root causes. The Russian president stated that achieving a long-term peace in Ukraine is possible only with full consideration of Russia's interests.The participants in the conversation welcomed the agreement to hold trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi in November.
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Norway, Finland Russia's Neighbors, Their Decision to Talk Very Important - Kremlin

18:37 GMT 27.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei DruzhininRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway and Finland are Russia's neighbors, and it is very important for Moscow that they decided to talk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"This is an important conversation. It is always better to communicate each other's positions from the first source. Norway and Finland are our neighbors—border states. And it is very important for us that these states decided to talk," Peskov told Channel One.
Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin had a phone call with Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks by phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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Putin, Finnish President and Norwegian PM Agree to Maintain Direct Contacts
10:28 GMT
The Kremlin said that Putin assessed the current situation in the Ukrainian conflict zone during the conversation, recalling the conflict's root causes. The Russian president stated that achieving a long-term peace in Ukraine is possible only with full consideration of Russia's interests.
The participants in the conversation welcomed the agreement to hold trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi in November.
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